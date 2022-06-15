The Leaders Group ranks as fourth fastest-growing independent broker-dealer and expands back-office staff

Littleton, Colorado, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Leaders Group, Inc., a national, independent broker-dealer (IBD) located in Littleton, Colo., continues to expand its imprint, ranking as the fourth fastest-growing IBD in overall revenue in InvestmentNews’ latest annual IBD survey. The firm saw a 34.6% increase in revenue from 2020 to 2021, thanks in large part to the growth of the stock market in 2021.[1] It’s also in the top 30 of InvestmentNews’ broker-dealers ranked by pre-tax earnings.[2]

The 2022 ranking marks four consecutive years of recognition as one of the publication’s top IBDs. Data is collected from firms that participated in the InvestmentNews’ annual IBD surveys. InvestmentNews is a trusted, multi-platform publication and resource in the financial services industry, conducting research and analysis designed to help financial professionals do their jobs more effectively.

"We are thrilled with the recent growth ranking from InvestmentNews,” says The Leaders Group president Sean Wickersham. “The growth that we have been experiencing as a firm is a direct result of not only our recruiting efforts and market activity but the hard work of our financial professionals."

With more than 25 years supporting BGAs, financial professionals and fee-based advisors in the wealth management industry, The Leaders Group offers business-friendly compliance, a proprietary customer relationship management (CRM), diligent product research, and client account management and financial planning. An industry-leading product shelf features a broad range of investment strategies, acting on the firm’s goal to allow partners the freedom to serve clients’ best interests and protect the relationships they have previously established with familiar carriers and product sponsors.

"Our growth is not just a matter of chance,” says Jane Riley, The Leaders Group chief compliance officer. “Our goal is to provide extraordinary service, expertise and flexibility to all those affiliated with us, and that vision is reflected in our growth. Our financial professionals and product partners confidently recommend The Leaders Group to others in the industry."

The Leaders Group’s success has created a need to expand the back-office support that the firm provides to its more than 1,500 retail and wholesale representatives. In the second quarter of 2022, the firm hired four new employees, growing its back-office staff to 36 members.

New IT Director, Dan Groves, will assist representatives with technology concerns ranging from cybersecurity to software installation.

With so many new representatives joining the firm, The Leaders Group has also added new employees to its compliance, compensation, and marketing departments. These employees ensure that representatives are fulfilling their continuing education requirements, staying compliant with FINRA and SEC regulations, being paid on time, and more.

“The Leaders Group, Inc. has experienced substantial growth over the past decade, and this past year was one of our strongest performing years to date,” says Charles Arnold, The Leaders Group chief marketing officer. “With a 34% increase in total revenue, and a 37% increase in total assets, 2021 was a phenomenal year from an expansion standpoint. We attribute this to our ability to continually enhance our registered rep experience while maintaining our high level of customer service. We look forward to a bright future and will continue to position ourselves to best serve our customers.”

The Leaders Group prides itself on customer service, providing a smooth, friendly transition process for all representatives transferring their business to the family-owned broker-dealer.

“In the past few years, we’ve seen incredible growth thanks to the hard work of our registered representatives and the efficiency of our back-office staff,” says Ben Tiller, The Leaders Group chief financial officer. “We aim to grow our staff in 2022 to keep up with the growing community and increased productivity of our representatives while maintaining a high level of service.”



With these new additions to the staff, The Leaders Group looks to remain a top independent broker-dealer for years to come.

About InvestmentNews

InvestmentNews is the trusted resource for financial advisers. Its multi-platform approach consists of quality content, data and information, served to advisers across its premium magazine, digital, research, custom, and events. Its extensive reach includes 1.1 million financial services professionals who influence more than $23T in managed assets. Its technology-led platforms and intelligence, coupled with its reader engagement, has allowed them to provide extensive coverage and analysis of important topics in the financial advisory industry, ultimately providing its audience with content that enables them to do their jobs better.

About The Leaders Group

Founded in 1994 by the late Dave Wickersham, The Leaders Group, Inc. is a national, independent broker-dealer and member of FINRA. The Leaders Group’s mission is to provide extraordinary service, expertise, and flexibility to our financial professionals, wholesale organizations, and industry partners. The firm envisions an industry where the complexities of doing business are simplified, and relationships are developed and aligned to deliver the highest level of service to clients.

For more information, visit www.leadersgroup.net.

[1] https://www.investmentnews.com/galleries/10-fastest-growing-ibds-4/image/8

[2] https://digitaledition.investmentnews.com/publication/?m=62585&i=746142&p=14&ver=html5