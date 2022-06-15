Grace’s Tyrone, PA Site Approved for Continued STAR Participation in OSHA’s Voluntary Protection Programs (VPP)

COLUMBIA, Md., June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W. R. Grace & Co., a global leader in specialty silica and fine chemicals, received approval for its continued STAR participation in the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) Voluntary Protection Programs (VPP) for its Tyrone, PA site.



Grace’s Tyrone, PA site has maintained its status as a STAR participant for 14 years having first received entry in the program in 2008. The location is part of Grace’s Fine Chemical Manufacturing Services (FCMS) network of three U.S. sites. The facility is a full-scale manufacturing site including R&D laboratories and a pilot plant.

OSHA’s VPP programs recognize employers and workers in the private industry who have implemented effective safety and health management systems and maintain injury and illness rates below national Bureau of Labor Statistics averages for their respective industries. To participate, employers must undergo a significant onsite evaluation by a team of safety and health professionals.

“Safety is our number one priority at Grace. To be a STAR participant for 14 years is an incredible achievement,” said Sandra Wisniewski, President, Grace Materials Technologies. “Our employees and customers alike should feel proud of this recognition, particularly in an industry where safety and compliance are critical.”

Scott Martin, General Manager, Grace FCMS added, “To be a leading CDMO, you need to lead. Grace’s FCMS leads with safety, and we are deeply proud of our 14-year standing and committed to continued participation in this program.”

Grace’s FCMS is a leading North American CDMO offering extensive capabilities for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and fine chemical industries. Its network of three fully integrated sites offer an industry-leading flexible supply chain through the back integration of its intermediates.

