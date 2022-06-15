Nanterre, 15 June 2022
VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in May 2022
I- Change in VINCI Autoroutes’ intercity networks traffic
|May
|YTD at the end of May (5 months)
|% change 2022/2021
|% change 2022/2019
|% change 2022/2021
|% change 2022/2019
|VINCI Autoroutes
|+12.7%
|+10.8%
|+21.5%
|+3.0%
|Light vehicles
|+13.2%
|+11.7%
|+25.3%
|+2.6%
|Heavy vehicles
|+10.0%
|+6.1%
|+5.3%
|+5.5%
Despite higher fuel prices, light vehicle traffic was buoyant in May 2022 compared to May 2019. It benefited, in particular, from a positive calendar effect and nice weather. Heavy vehicle traffic remained on an upward trend.
II- Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic1
|May
| YTD at the end of May
(5 months)
|% change 2022/2021
|% change 2022/2019
|% change 2022/2021
|% change 2022/2019
|VINCI Airports
|x3.6
|-26.4%
|x3.3
|-38.2%
|Portugal (ANA)
|x4.3
|-3.9%
|x5.5
|-16%
|United-Kingdom
|x14
|-26%
|x19
|-43%
|Japan (Kansai Airports)
|x2.8
|-64%
|+89%
|-69%
|Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)
|x3.4
|-25%
|x2.6
|-32%
|France
|x3.9
|-17%
|x4.0
|-32%
|Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)
|x8.8
|-82%
|x4.2
|-91%
|United States of America
|+61%
|-5.1%
|x2.1
|-8.0%
|Brazil2
|+67%
|+3.4%
|+56%
|-8.2%
|Serbia
|x2.4
|-7.8%
|x2.6
|-20%
|Dominican Republic (Aerodom)
|+17%
|-0.3%
|+55%
|-2.1%
|Costa Rica
|+69%
|+44%
|x2.7
|+4.2%
1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period. The traffic of Skavsta airport (Sweden) has been excluded following its disposal in May 2022.
2 Traffic including the seven airports in Brazil’s North Region that have joined the VINCI Airports network in January/February 2022.
The recovery in passenger numbers continued in May in almost all airports of the network. Traffic is now very close to its pre-pandemic level in several airports, especially in Portugal and in the Americas.
III- Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)3
|May
| YTD at the end of May
(5 months)
|% change 2022/2021
|% change 2022/2019
|% change 2022/2021
|% change 2022/2019
|VINCI Airports
|x2.1
|-16.6%
|x2.0
|-25.0%
|Portugal (ANA)
|x2.6
|-3.6%
|x3.0
|-11%
|United-Kingdom
|x9.0
|-17%
|x8.8
|-37%
|Japan (Kansai Airports)
|+59%
|-33%
|+46%
|-37%
|Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)
|x2.3
|-25%
|+93%
|-29%
|France
|x2.2
|-25%
|x2.2
|-32%
|Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)
|x2.3
|-78%
|+88%
|-84%
|United States of America
|+36%
|-2.2%
|+52%
|-2.1%
|Brazil4
|+43%
|+32%
|+33%
|+19%
|Serbia
|+60%
|-6.8%
|+67%
|-15%
|Dominican Republic (Aerodom)
|+2.1%
|-6.2%
|+21%
|-5.5%
|Costa Rica
|+16%
|+34%
|+57%
|+17%
3 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period. The ATM of Skavsta airport (Sweden) have been excluded following its disposal in May 2022.
4 ATM including the seven airports in Brazil’s North Region that have joined the VINCI Airports network in January/February 2022.
