English French

Nanterre, 15 June 2022

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in May 2022

I- Change in VINCI Autoroutes’ intercity networks traffic

May YTD at the end of May (5 months) % change 2022/2021 % change 2022/2019 % change 2022/2021 % change 2022/2019 VINCI Autoroutes +12.7% +10.8% +21.5% +3.0% Light vehicles +13.2% +11.7% +25.3% +2.6% Heavy vehicles +10.0% +6.1% +5.3% +5.5%

Despite higher fuel prices, light vehicle traffic was buoyant in May 2022 compared to May 2019. It benefited, in particular, from a positive calendar effect and nice weather. Heavy vehicle traffic remained on an upward trend.

II- Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic1





May YTD at the end of May

(5 months) % change 2022/2021 % change 2022/2019 % change 2022/2021 % change 2022/2019 VINCI Airports x3.6 -26.4% x3.3 -38.2% Portugal (ANA) x4.3 -3.9% x5.5 -16% United-Kingdom x14 -26% x19 -43% Japan (Kansai Airports) x2.8 -64% +89% -69% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) x3.4 -25% x2.6 -32% France x3.9 -17% x4.0 -32% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) x8.8 -82% x4.2 -91% United States of America +61% -5.1% x2.1 -8.0% Brazil2 +67% +3.4% +56% -8.2% Serbia x2.4 -7.8% x2.6 -20% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +17% -0.3% +55% -2.1% Costa Rica +69% +44% x2.7 +4.2%

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period. The traffic of Skavsta airport (Sweden) has been excluded following its disposal in May 2022.

2 Traffic including the seven airports in Brazil’s North Region that have joined the VINCI Airports network in January/February 2022.

The recovery in passenger numbers continued in May in almost all airports of the network. Traffic is now very close to its pre-pandemic level in several airports, especially in Portugal and in the Americas.

III- Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)3





May YTD at the end of May

(5 months) % change 2022/2021 % change 2022/2019 % change 2022/2021 % change 2022/2019 VINCI Airports x2.1 -16.6% x2.0 -25.0% Portugal (ANA) x2.6 -3.6% x3.0 -11% United-Kingdom x9.0 -17% x8.8 -37% Japan (Kansai Airports) +59% -33% +46% -37% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) x2.3 -25% +93% -29% France x2.2 -25% x2.2 -32% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) x2.3 -78% +88% -84% United States of America +36% -2.2% +52% -2.1% Brazil4 +43% +32% +33% +19% Serbia +60% -6.8% +67% -15% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +2.1% -6.2% +21% -5.5% Costa Rica +16% +34% +57% +17%

3 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period. The ATM of Skavsta airport (Sweden) have been excluded following its disposal in May 2022.

4 ATM including the seven airports in Brazil’s North Region that have joined the VINCI Airports network in January/February 2022.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction businesses, employing more than 260,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com



This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT

VINCI Press Department

Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 90

media.relations@vinci.com





Attachment