New England Youth Entrepreneurs Advance to National Pitch Competition

Boston, MA, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine participating in a Shark Tank-style pitch competition as a young person, winning funds to further your business—and advancing from a regional contest to a national arena filled with young entrepreneurs.

The top two winners of the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) New England Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge will do just that, taking their innovative business ideas to New York City in mid-October to vie for the title of National Champion and prizes from a pool of $18,000.

The region’s top three student entrepreneurs presented their original business ideas to a panel of esteemed judges. The first- and second-place winners, who will receive $2,500 and $1,000, respectively, will continue to Nationals. The third-place winner will receive $500.

1 st Place: Daisha Jackson - Yoga For All, The Met High School, Providence RI Yoga For All is the first QR-powered yoga mat, allowing users to scan QR codes on their yoga mat to bring up a variety of rotating health and wellness content.

Place: 2 nd Place: Nicholas Pouliot - Pouliot’s Preservations, Barnstable High School, Barnstable, MA Pouliot’s Preservations develops long-lasting, eco-friendly markers made from recyclable and biodegradable materials, featuring a revolutionized cap design and refurbishable casing, which results in a longer lasting marker.

Place: 3 rd Place: Domanic Ford – Limitless Grooming, Barnstable High School, Barnstable MA Limitless Grooming is a mobile dog grooming truck that provides dog grooming services to customers’ homes at their convenience, specializing in pet owners with mobility challenges.

Place:

“Young people are changing the world—there is no question about it. We are so proud of every student and their commitment to entrepreneurship,” said Dr. J.D. LaRock, CEO of NFTE. “Each young entrepreneur’s innovative idea signifies an opportunity to address key challenges facing communities around the globe. We activate the entrepreneurial mindset in young people, and this is critical to growing businesses, economies, and communities.”

The competition took place on June 14 at the EY Conference Center with a panel of esteemed judges, including:

Vetto Casado , Assistant Director, Programs, The Boston Foundation

, Robert Dais , Statewide Director of GEAR UP Massachusetts

, Falasha Harrison , Senior Manager, Member Relations, BECMA (Black Economic Council of MA)

, Daniel New , Managing Director, EY

, Minh Pham, VP, Director, Learning Management, Santander

The NFTE New England Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge was presented by EY and Santander, with signature support from Quadient and associate support from Mary Kay, UniCare, Valvespring and Zuora.

About NFTE

Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) is a global nonprofit organization that provides high-quality entrepreneurship education to middle and high school students from under-resourced communities, as well as programs for college students and adults. NFTE reaches 50,000+ students annually in 25 states across the U.S. and offers programs in 18 additional countries. We have educated more than a million students through in-school, out-of-school, college, and summer camp programs, offered in person and online. To learn more about how we are promoting inclusive capitalism and building the next generation of diverse entrepreneurs, visit www.nfte.com.

###