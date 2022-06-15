L.B. Foster Announces the Appointment of Raymond T. Betler as Chairman of the Board of Directors

PITTSBURGH, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ: FSTR), a leading manufacturer and distributor of products and provider of services for transportation and energy infrastructure, announced today that Raymond T. Betler has been appointed as the Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors effective June 2, 2022.



Mr. Betler was previously appointed to the Board of Directors on August 3, 2020, where he brought a wide range of knowledge and skills to the board. He is replacing Lee B. Foster II as Chairman of the Board of Directors for L.B. Foster Company who retired on June 2, 2022.

Mr. Betler’s experience includes more than four decades in the transportation industry leading up to his service as President & Chief Executive Officer of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies d/b/a Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for five years through his retirement on July 1, 2019. Prior to the CEO role, he held the positions of Chief Operating Officer and Vice President and Group Executive of Wabtec’s Transit Group.

Before joining Wabtec, Mr. Betler spent 30 years with Westinghouse Transportation and its associated companies. Through Mr. Betler’s career, he has gained a wealth of knowledge in rail transportation systems and related technologies that helps provide alignment and direction to the overall growth strategies of the Company.

Mr. Betler is also a director of Dollar Bank, where he serves on multiple committees. He is a member of the Advisory Board of Carnegie Mellon College of Engineering, Electrical and Computer Engineering departments, including the Federal Transportation Center at CMU.

“Ray has been a welcome addition to the L.B. Foster Board since 2020 and has made a significant impact and impression. His long history of board and operational leadership makes him a perfect fit for the role of Chairman. I look forward to working with Ray to ensure a positive impact for all of our stakeholders,” commented John Kasel, L.B. Foster President & CEO.

About L.B. Foster Company

L.B. Foster Company and its subsidiaries provide products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects. The Company’s innovative engineering and product development solutions inspire the safety, reliability, and performance of its customers’ challenging requirements. The Company maintains locations in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.lbfoster.com.

