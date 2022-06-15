Examination by the Paris Commercial Court of the offer to take over the industrial sites of Recylex S.A.

French English

Recylex S.A. (Euronext Paris: FR0000120388 - RX) (the "Company") announces today that a single offer to take over the two industrial sites located in Escaudoeuvres and Villefranche-sur-Saône was presented to the Paris Commercial Court at the hearing for the examination of offers on June 14, 2022.

As a reminder1, this offer was made by the Belgian company Campine NV and covers the acquisition of the assets of the two used lead-acid battery recycling sites as well as the polypropylene waste recycling business of the subsidiary C2P S.A.S. (via an acquisition of the corresponding shareholding).

The date of the final decision of the Commercial Court (deliberation) has been set for July 6, 2022. The Company will inform the market of the Court's decision.

The Company reminds that, given the importance of the debts and other liabilities, and the low value of the assets resulting from the offer received, the prospects for the adoption of a recovery plan remain uncertain.

In view of the above, there are no plans at this stage to resume the listing of Recylex S.A. shares.





***

1 See press releases of April 15 and May 6, 2022

***



Disclaimer : This press release is a non-official translation into English of the press release of the same date issued in French language and is provided solely for the convenience of English-speaking users. This press release should be read in conjunction with and construed in accordance with French law. Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that constitute either trends or objectives and should not be construed as forecasts of results or any other performance indicator. This information is by its nature subject to risks and uncertainties, as described in the Company's Annual Report available on its website (www.recylex.fr). More detailed information on Recylex can be found on its website (www.recylex.eu).

***



Raw materials from urban mines

The Recylex Group is a European specialist in the recycling of lead, zinc and polypropylene.

For more information about the Recylex Group: www.recylex.eu

***

Press & Investor contact: T +33 (0)158 47 29 91 | E info@recylex.eu

Recylex S.A. | Registered office: 6 place de la Madeleine | 75008 Paris | France

Administrative office: 79 rue Jean-Jacques Rousseau | 92158 Suresnes Cedex | France

Attachment