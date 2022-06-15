Paubox Announces Updates to Partner Program for Service Providers

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paubox , the leader in HIPAA compliant email solutions for healthcare organizations, today announced several updates to its partner program, aimed at increasing its footprint among managed service providers (MSPs) that work with healthcare organizations, including hospitals, clinics, dental practices and more. The new program has four tiers for partners: Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum.



“As a Paubox partner, managed service providers can offer their clients top-rated, innovative, HIPAA compliant email security solutions that protect all inbound and outbound email,” said Scott Wong, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Paubox. “Our portal-free, easy-to-use HITRUST CSF-certified email encryption solutions require absolutely no change to user behavior. Better yet, it is easy to implement, often requiring no more than a single setup call to have a client up and running.”

The Paubox partner program now has four tiers with the Platinum tier featuring marketing development funds and white label product offerings. All partners are provided with extensive support, including partner console access, partner activation training and marketing assets.

Rated on G2 as the number one software vendor for Email Encryption and Best HIPAA Compliant Messaging, Paubox Email Suite now features new inbound email security capabilities, including Zero Trust Email with multi-factor authentication (MFA) for added protection against ransomware and phishing attacks.

Wong added, “Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, cyberattacks have not only become more frequent but more sophisticated, and our new inbound email security features help protect healthcare organizations from ransomware and phishing attacks.”

“I would recommend Paubox’s partner program to a colleague. We’re all here to make our clients’ lives easier by ensuring that their systems don’t have problems. And Paubox definitely checks that box,” said Reuben Kamp, Founder and CEO, Darkhorse Tech, provider of IT services for dental offices.

For more information on the partner program and to sign up to become a Paubox partner, visit: https://www.paubox.com/partners/

About Paubox

Paubox, based in San Francisco, is the leader in HIPAA compliant email solutions for healthcare organizations. Founded in 2015, Paubox is on the INC. 5000 list of fastest growing privately-owned companies. Its solutions include the Paubox Email Suite, Paubox Marketing and Paubox Email API. Paubox customers include Providence, Inclusa, Easterseals, and Hawaii Cancer Center. For more information, contact us at Paubox or call (415)-795-7396.

For more media information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson, LCH Communications for Paubox

516-643-1642

lisa@lchcommunications.com