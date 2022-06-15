Konica Minolta’s Digital Solutions Provide Powerful Growth Opportunities for MTI Connect

Ramsey, NJ, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce the installation of five new production presses and a suite of digital workflow solutions at MTI Connect in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Together, these new products and systems have changed the entire platform of MTI Connect’s business and how they work with their clients.

MTI Connect is a marketing services company focused on delivering customer data and sensitive marketing communication through omnichannel vehicles. With a blend of direct mail and document management accounts requiring instant turnaround, the company deals with some very tight timeframes every day. MTI Connect’s current equipment was increasingly down, and it knew more reliable hardware was needed to serve current customers and create opportunities for the business to grow. The company was also becoming increasingly challenged by outdated workflow processes that were hindering the data-driven marketing portion of its business.

In the span of three weeks, the company converted its entire press room to a Konica Minolta house through the acquisition of two AccurioPress C12000 high-volume production presses and three AccurioPress 6136P digital presses. All five machines are equipped with AccurioPro Flux software for powerful make-ready, professional print workflow automation, convenient collaboration and effective output management. The ability to have the same application on all five machines resulted in significant time savings, since previously each machine worked on a different system. Three additional workflow solutions were implemented to improve mailing capabilities and automate the company’s order flow and print-on-demand business:

MTI Connect upgraded to a new mailing system that automatically loads lists and messaging, allowing the company to bring back work they were farming out to a partner and mail right from the back of its own presses. By reducing its spend on outsourced services, the company has realized new revenue.

A new web-to-print program offered exclusively through Konica Minolta supports MTI Connect’s branded website offering, which allows clients across the country to order business cards, brochures and promotional items on-demand with next-day delivery.

Connecting with its new web-to-print program, a new MIS system creates an order flow for MTI Connect that is seamless – versus a manual process – enabling the company to automatically create and track online orders in their print management system without time-consuming keying.

“Our business is about creating opportunities and bringing solutions to help our clients grow. Konica Minolta took the time to assess and understand our needs, then provided a complete solution,” said Bob Hackett, President and CEO, MTI Connect. “We have a level of confidence that I can honestly say we didn’t have before, and some significant growth opportunities we would not have had without these solutions. Konica Minolta is a first-class company that separates itself from its competition through superior products that drive quality throughout.”

“By working with Konica Minolta we transformed from a heavy manufacturing company to more of a service-oriented, data-driven company that also has printing operations,” said Jamie Miller, Chief Revenue Officer, MTI Connect. “Konica Minolta has enabled us to fast-forward our plan to be a relevant marketing communications and advertising company for small businesses, with the ability to help our clients acquire customers in a cost-effective way by being more strategic and creative in our offerings.”

“Konica Minolta is proud to not only be MTI Connect’s only print production equipment provider, but to have been able to partner with them to digitally transform their marketing business through our workflow software solutions,” said Dino Pagliarello, Senior Vice President, Product Management and Planning, Konica Minolta. “This is a great example of Konica Minolta’s ability to provide holistic solutions to our clients to help facilitate future growth.”

Hear members of MTI Connect’s executive team talk about how Konica Minolta solutions digitally transformed their business through upgraded hardware and workflow software systems in this brief video.

About MTI Connect

MTI Connect is a marketing services company focused on delivering customer data and sensitive marketing communication through omnichannel vehicles. Turning data into interactions that generate growth for businesses, the company provides businesses access to information, the ability to glean insights from that data, and create impactful interactions that generate growth and momentum for their brand. Areas of specialty include omnichannel programs, retargeting campaigns, digital targeting, highly targeted direct mail and email, print and fulfillment of marketing collateral and more.

