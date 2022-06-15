AI to Facilitate the Development of Loitering Munitions | GlobalData Plc

LONDON, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While loitering munitions have been in use for several decades, their use has increased significantly in the past years, with the coming decade expected to see unprecedented growth in the market. The loitering munitions market will benefit from increased modularity, increased use of artificial intelligence (AI), use of swarm technology, and increased sensor capabilities in the next ten years. The market will also benefit greatly from the increased proliferation of unmanned systems, as the mass use of such systems drives down the cost of mutual components, with the low cost of the systems being paramount to their application.



The Loitering Munitions Market Research Report offered by GlobalData Plc provides a comprehensive overview of the loitering munitions market, outlines advances in technology and key programs, and provides insight into current procurement and research trends. It also sheds light on studies of emerging technological trends and their broader impact on the defense market through analysis of the various loitering munitions currently in practice, and their historical use.

Key Technology Components in Loitering Munitions

Aerostructure

Software

Control

Sensor system

Warhead

Power source

The Pentagon is increasingly looking to AI to facilitate the development of drone swarm technology including loitering munitions. AI is of particular significance for loitering munitions because they are expected to have a high degree of autonomy and be able to independently detect targets, even if a human is ultimately looped in for the actual strike.

Key Technology Trends Impacting the Loitering Munitions Market

Swarm technology

Artificial intelligence

Mission modules

Vertical attack

Commercial off the shelf (COTS)

Military off the shelf (MOTS)

Fuel and propulsion

3D printing

Processor chips

Miniaturization and scalability

Battery technology

Composites

Key Macroeconomic Trends Impacting the Loitering Munitions Market

Economic risk

China impact

Beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS)



Key Regulatory Trends Impacting the Loitering Munitions Market

International traffic in arms regulations (ITAR)

Laws of war

Counter drone technology



Leading Companies Associated with Loitering Munitions Theme

AeroVironment

Raytheon

Elbit Systems

HESA

IAI

Uvision

WB Electronics

Cobra

Kronshtadt

Northrop Grumman

Rheinmetall

STM

Kalashnikov

Aeronautics

DefendTex



Loitering Munitions Market Overview

Loitering Munitions Market Report Scope

The key defense challenges that forces and defense sector suppliers face are covered.

The investment opportunities for armed forces, suppliers, and institutional investors, across the whole soldier modernization value chain are covered.

Highlights from the range different loitering munitions programs currently being undertaken by various defense companies.



FAQs

What are the key technology components of loitering munitions?

The key technology components of loitering munitions are aerostructure, software, control, sensor systems, warhead, and power source.

What are the key technology trends impacting the loitering munitions market?

The key technology trends impacting the loitering munitions theme are swarm technology, artificial intelligence, mission modules, vertical attack, commercial off the shelf (COTS), military off the shelf (MOTS), fuel and propulsion, 3d printing, processor chips, miniaturization and scalability, battery technology, and composites.

What are the key macroeconomic trends impacting the loitering munitions market?

The key macroeconomic trends impacting the loitering munitions theme are economic risk, China impact, and beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS).

What are the key regulatory trends impacting the loitering munitions market?

The key regulatory trends impacting the loitering munitions theme are International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), laws of war, and counter drone technology.

Which are the leading companies in the loitering munitions market?

The key leading players associated with the loitering munitions theme are AeroVironment, Raytheon, Elbit Systems, HESA, IAI, Uvision, WB Electronics, Cobra, Kronshtadt, Northrop Grumman, Rheinmetall, STM, Kalashnikov, Aeronautics, and DefendTex.

