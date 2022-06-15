EQUASENS (ex Pharmagest Interactive): New ticker code

English French

Villers-lès-Nancy, 15 June 2022 - 06:30pm (CET)

PRESS RELEASE

EQUASENS (formally PHARMAGEST INTERACTIVE)

changes its ticker code to become EQS

The Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders held on 6 May at the company's headquarters adopted the resolution to change the company’s name to EQUASENS.

According to the notice Euronext published on the 03.06.2022, the product name and the symbol of the ordinary shares of PHARMAGEST INTERACTIVE are modified as follows:

Compartment A PHARMAGEST INTERACTIVE EQUASENS PHA EQS 08.06.2022

No changes concerning Code ISIN and Euronext: FR0012882389

All financial information concerning EQUASENS are available on its website: https://equasens.com/investisseurs/





Financial Calend ar:

Annual General Meeting on 28 June 2022 in Villers-lès-Nancy. Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the section devoted to the General Meeting on its website www.equasens.com - Section Investisseurs / Assemblée Générale for information about the procedures for participating.





on 28 June 2022 in Villers-lès-Nancy. Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the section devoted to the General Meeting on its website www.equasens.com - Section Investisseurs / Assemblée Générale for information about the procedures for participating. H1 2022 revenue: 3 August 2022 (after the close of trading).





3 August 2022 (after the close of trading). H1 2022 results: 23 September 2022 (after the close of trading).





About Equasens Group:

With more than 1,200 employees fulfilling a vital role as “Citizens in the Service of Health and Well-Being”, Equasens Group is today a key player in the European healthcare sector, providing software solutions to all healthcare professionals (pharmacists, primary care practitioners, hospitals, Hospital-at-Home structures, retirement homes, health centres) in both primary and secondary care sectors.

With operations in France, Italy, Belgium, Luxembourg and the United Kingdom, Equasens Group is currently developing the leading healthcare platform and a unique ecosystem in France and Europe benefiting people by making available the very best of technology.

Listed on Euronext Paris™ - Compartment A

Indexes: MSCI GLOBAL SMALL CAP - GAÏA Index 2020 - CAC® SMALL and CAC® All-Tradable

Included under the European Rising Tech label

Eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (“Service à Réglement Différé” - SRD) and equity savings accounts invested in small and mid caps (PEA-PME)

ISIN : FR0012882389 – Code Mnémonique EQS

For all the latest news on Equasens Group go to www.equasens.com

CONTACTS

Analyst and Investor Relations:

Chief Administrative and Financial Officer: Jean-Yves SAMSON

Tél. +33 (0)3 83 15 90 67 - jean-yves.samson@equasens.com

Media Relations:

FIN’EXTENSO - Isabelle APRILE

Tél. +33 (0)1 39 97 61 22 - i.aprile@finextenso.fr

