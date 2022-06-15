English Finnish

EVLI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE JUNE 15, 2022 AT 7.30 P.M. (EET/EEST)

Evli Plc - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Ingman Group Oy Ab

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Robert Ingman

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Evli Plc

LEI: 984500F4CCF3AD74F766

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 16201/5/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-13

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000513437

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 150 Unit price: 17.875 EUR

(2): Volume: 100 Unit price: 17.65 EUR

(3): Volume: 33 Unit price: 17.65 EUR

(4): Volume: 10 Unit price: 17.65 EUR

(5): Volume: 67 Unit price: 17.65 EUR

(6): Volume: 100 Unit price: 17.9 EUR

(7): Volume: 24 Unit price: 17.85 EUR

(8): Volume: 176 Unit price: 17.9 EUR

(9): Volume: 100 Unit price: 17.5 EUR

(10): Volume: 32 Unit price: 17.5 EUR

(11): Volume: 268 Unit price: 17.5 EUR

(12): Volume: 300 Unit price: 17.5 EUR

(13): Volume: 100 Unit price: 17 EUR

(14): Volume: 115 Unit price: 17 EUR

(15): Volume: 99 Unit price: 17.85 EUR

(16): Volume: 301 Unit price: 17.85 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(16): Volume: 1975 Volume weighted average price: 17.62104 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-14

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000513437

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 468 Unit price: 18.025 EUR

(2): Volume: 952 Unit price: 18.05 EUR

(3): Volume: 62 Unit price: 18.05 EUR

(4): Volume: 2000 Unit price: 18.2 EUR

(5): Volume: 4 Unit price: 18.2 EUR

(6): Volume: 136 Unit price: 18.2 EUR

(7): Volume: 60 Unit price: 18.2 EUR

(8): Volume: 500 Unit price: 18.2 EUR

(9): Volume: 400 Unit price: 18.2 EUR

(10): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 18.2 EUR

(11): Volume: 200 Unit price: 18.15 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(11): Volume: 5782 Volume weighted average price: 18.1578 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-15

Venue: POSIT (XPOS)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000513437

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2476 Unit price: 18.375 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 2476 Volume weighted average price: 18.375 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-15

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000513437

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 700 Unit price: 18.4 EUR

(2): Volume: 87 Unit price: 18.25 EUR

(3): Volume: 173 Unit price: 18.25 EUR

(4): Volume: 90 Unit price: 18.25 EUR

(5): Volume: 2 Unit price: 18.2 EUR

(6): Volume: 250 Unit price: 18.2 EUR

(7): Volume: 35 Unit price: 18.5 EUR

(8): Volume: 100 Unit price: 18.5 EUR

(9): Volume: 359 Unit price: 18.5 EUR

(10): Volume: 6 Unit price: 18.5 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(10): Volume: 1802 Volume weighted average price: 18.37064 EUR

____________________________________________





EVLI PLC





Additional information:

Mikaela Herrala, Head of Marketing, Communications and IR, Evli Plc, tel. +358 50 544 5740, mikaela.herrala@evli.com





Evli in brief

We see wealth as an engine to drive progress. We draw on our heritage, broad expertise and Nordic values to grow and manage wealth for institutions, corporations and private persons in a responsible way.

We are the leading asset manager in Finland* offering a broad range of services including mutual funds, asset management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, share plan design and administration as well as Corporate Finance services. Responsible investing is integrated in every investment decision and our expertise is widely acknowledged by our clients. Evli has Finland’s best expertise in responsible investment.**

Evli Group employs around 250 professionals and Evli has a total of EUR 15.8 billion in client assets under management (net 3/2022). Evli Plc’s B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

*Kantar Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, Kantar Prospera Private Banking 2019, 2020 Finland **SFR Scandinavian Financial Research Institutional Investment Services Finland 2021.



Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, main media, www.evli.com