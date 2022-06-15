Find Addiction Rehabs Talks About Fentanyl Addiction, Fentanyl Test Strips and Track Marks in New Resources

Boca Raton, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boca Raton, Florida -

Find Addiction Rehabs (FAR), a company based in Boca Raton, FL that offers essential resources on addiction treatment and rehab, has recently released new resources for people who want to know about addiction and treatment alternatives for fentanyl abuse. One article provides a comprehensive overview of addiction to fentanyl and its signs, causes, and treatment. In another article, they focus on the test strips used to detect traces of fentanyl in other substances. And finally, a third resource focuses on track marks, what they look like, and the dangers of track marks.

Fentanyl is an extremely powerful synthetic opioid analgesic that is used for relieving severe pain, especially for patients who have developed a tolerance to other opioid drugs or non-opioid medication. Fentanyl is 100 times stronger than morphine and it is currently listed as a Schedule II controlled substance by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), which means that while it has accepted medical use, its use must be restricted because of the high risk of abuse. The most common ways of using fentanyl are through a transdermal patch or through an injection, as well as increasingly by inhalation (smoking).

Various treatment methods for addiction to fentanyl will likely include medical detox programs, including inpatient or outpatient treatment methods. These may also include mental health treatment options to help the patient determine and appropriately address the root causes of the substance abuse habit. Medical detox is vital for treatment because the withdrawal symptoms of fentanyl can be extremely uncomfortable and may even be fatal. That is why medical detox is required where the patient will be under constant clinical care and supervision.

Meanwhile, fentanyl test strips offer a way to detect the presence of this extremely dangerous drug in other substances because it is commonly mixed in with or sold disguised as other drugs. The result is that some people are taking fentanyl but are unaware of it, which results in accidental addictions to this drug. Fentanyl strips are quite easy to use and can provide results within five minutes after being introduced to a sample. A small amount of the sample is dissolved in water and then the test strip is dipped into the solution for 15 seconds. If one line appears on the strip, this means fentanyl is present. Two lines indicate a negative result.

Fentanyl test strips may be used as a way to reduce fentanyl overdose rates. Although there are certain disadvantages to the use of these test strips, it is one of the harm reduction strategies for fighting drug overdoses. The harm reduction approach does not judge or try to take control over a person struggling with an addiction. Instead, it offers a way for them to use drugs in a safer and more controlled manner. It aims to gradually enhance community health by providing the tools, resources, and spaces that are needed for them to take part in safer activities instead of the more destructive ones.

And finally, being able to recognize track marks can help in recognizing signs of abuse in a loved one. The appearance of these scars will vary but typically, they may appear like scabs or small holes for individuals who have begun injection drug use. There may also be some bruising. The scars heal in between uses since the individual does not yet inject drugs every day. Over time, as the addiction progresses, there is less time for them to heal and the skin will appear dry or cracked and may even be infected, with accompanying inflammation, irritation, and presence of discharge. These track marks are dangerous in themselves and may result in skin infections, blood clots, vein damage, blood-borne diseases, and bloodstream infections.

Find Addiction Rehabs was established with the goal of providing vital information resources to assist or guide those who are interested in finding out about addiction treatment either for themselves or the ones they love. On the website, they present content that is composed of expert articles and guest blogs, which means that the website is not simply a directory listing or directory website that only provides a list of addiction treatment centers. The website serves as a comprehensive information center for addiction disorders and behaviors and the most up-to-date approaches for treatment to help people struggling with an addiction to start on their path toward recovery.

Those who are interested in getting more information regarding fentanyl addiction and related topics can contact them through the telephone, any time of day or night.

