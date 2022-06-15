Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Tops the 2022 Real Trends “The Thousand” and “America’s Best” Rankings

San Francisco Bay Area, CA., June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty is pleased to announce the success and recognition of its top individual agents and small agent teams who made the 2022 Real Trends “The Thousand” and “America’s Best” rankings. The annual reports published by Real Trends are a summary of the top 1,000 independent real estate agents and teams in the United States (“The Thousand”) and a state-by-state ranking of top agents in the country (“America’s Best”). Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty is the No. 1 represented Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliate in California, as well as No. 3 in the United States on the prestigious industry lists for Individual Agents and Small Teams by Sales Volume, with 90 agents and teams recognized.

The Real Trends “The Thousand” comprises four categories: the Top 250 Agents by Sides, Top 250 Agents by Sales Volume, Top 250 Teams by Sides, and Top 250 Teams by Sales Volume. Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Really congratulates the Dreyfus Group, who ranked #61 nationally in the Small Teams section of the top 250 Teams by Sales Volume and #21 in California, and John Shroyer, who ranked #238 nationally in the top 250 Individual Agents by Sales Volume and #95 in California.

“The recognition of our agents on the “The Thousand” and “America’s Best” rankings is the result of their hard work, extensive market knowledge, and the support of the Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty brand, which enables our agents to effectively market and sell extraordinary residences,” said Bill Bullock, President and CEO of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty. “We had a 32% increase in agent rankings on these industry benchmark lists compared to last year, and we are tremendously proud of this distinguished and exceptional group of agents achieving exceptional results.”

See the list of our celebrated agents on “The Thousand” and “America’s Best” rankings below.

“The Thousand” - Small Teams by Sales Volume

Dreyfus Group

“The Thousand” – Individual Agents by Sales Volume

John Shroyer

“America’s Best” - Small Teams by Sales Volume, by ranking

Dreyfus Group

Sarkissian Bullock Team

The Marin Group

The Campi Group

Applegarth + Warrin

Gilson Team

Johnson Team

Traci & Beth

Kerwin Cowperthwaite Group

Bedbury Group

Lori & Andy Orion

The Kockos Group

Young Platinum Group

Falla Associates

Casady Craig

“America’s Best” – Individual Agents by Sales Volume, by ranking

John Shroyer

Amy McCafferty

Jill Levy

Herman Chan

Anthony Cassel

Alex Bouja

Stephanie Lamarre

Brian Ayer

Olivia Decker

Omar Kinaan

Heidi Herz

Mary Gilles

Charles Griffith

Matthew Swenson

Ann Newton Cane

Thomas Henthorne

Patricia Oxman

Lisa Karson

Shena Hurley

Dulcy Freeman

Barbara Major

Lei Ann Werner

Ted Strodder

Lisa Garaventa

Roh Habibi

Henry Chu

James Minkey

Ellen Larios

Rebecca Jepsen

Jessica Eva

Jenny Wang

Tracy Palma

Mark Millstein

Samia Cullen

Lucy Berman

Anton Danilovich

Richard Williamson

Michael Burke

Jennifer Dunbar

Rick van der Wal

Dubie Breen

Lindy Emrich

Eckart Noack

Dawn Davis

Judy Smith

Julie Leitzell

Colm Glass

Jeff Brown

Jim Stafford

Tracy Zhou

Sean Fruth

Katie Fanning O'Shea

Taylor Coyle

Joe Bondanza

Alisa Knobbe Wynd

Anne McKereghan

Scott Leverette

Courtney Whitaker

Amy Stanley-Meyer

Cristina di Grazia

Marcine Engel

Mary Jo McCarthy

Jason Lewis

Elisa Uribe

Alex Michas

Stephanie Tice

Chris Iverson

Allison Fujimoto

Sara Downs

Kelly Brophy

Kouros Tavakoli

Kim Hansen

Chris VavRosky

“America’s Best” – Individual Agents by Transaction Sides, by ranking

Herman Chan

John Shroyer

Anthony Cassel

The complete “The Thousand” and “America’s Best” Top Real Estate Professionals list can be found on REAL Trends’ website, www.realtrends.com.

About Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty:

Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty has over 465 agents in 23 offices throughout the San Francisco Bay Area serving the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, Sonoma and San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.GoldenGateSIR.com