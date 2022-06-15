Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Tops the 2022 Real Trends “The Thousand” and “America’s Best” Rankings

San Francisco Bay Area, CA., June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty is pleased to announce the success and recognition of its top individual agents and small agent teams who made the 2022 Real Trends “The Thousand” and “America’s Best” rankings. The annual reports published by Real Trends are a summary of the top 1,000 independent real estate agents and teams in the United States (“The Thousand”) and a state-by-state ranking of top agents in the country (“America’s Best”). Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty is the No. 1 represented Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliate in California, as well as No. 3 in the United States on the prestigious industry lists for Individual Agents and Small Teams by Sales Volume, with 90 agents and teams recognized.
The Real Trends “The Thousand” comprises four categories: the Top 250 Agents by Sides, Top 250 Agents by Sales Volume, Top 250 Teams by Sides, and Top 250 Teams by Sales Volume. Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Really congratulates the Dreyfus Group, who ranked #61 nationally in the Small Teams section of the top 250 Teams by Sales Volume and #21 in California, and John Shroyer, who ranked #238 nationally in the top 250 Individual Agents by Sales Volume and #95 in California.
“The recognition of our agents on the “The Thousand” and “America’s Best” rankings is the result of their hard work, extensive market knowledge, and the support of the Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty brand, which enables our agents to effectively market and sell extraordinary residences,” said Bill Bullock, President and CEO of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty. “We had a 32% increase in agent rankings on these industry benchmark lists compared to last year, and we are tremendously proud of this distinguished and exceptional group of agents achieving exceptional results.”
See the list of our celebrated agents on “The Thousand” and “America’s Best” rankings below.
“The Thousand” - Small Teams by Sales Volume
Dreyfus Group
“The Thousand” – Individual Agents by Sales Volume
“America’s Best” - Small Teams by Sales Volume, by ranking
Sarkissian Bullock Team
The Marin Group
The Campi Group
Applegarth + Warrin
Gilson Team
Johnson Team
Traci & Beth
Kerwin Cowperthwaite Group
Bedbury Group
Lori & Andy Orion
The Kockos Group
Young Platinum Group
Falla Associates
Casady Craig
“America’s Best” – Individual Agents by Sales Volume, by ranking
“America’s Best” – Individual Agents by Transaction Sides, by ranking
The complete “The Thousand” and “America’s Best” Top Real Estate Professionals list can be found on REAL Trends’ website, www.realtrends.com.
About Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty:
Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty has over 465 agents in 23 offices throughout the San Francisco Bay Area serving the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, Sonoma and San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.GoldenGateSIR.com