Result of AGM

Octopus Titan VCT plc
Results of Annual General Meeting
Octopus Titan VCT plc announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held on 14 June 2022.
All Resolutions were carried on a show of hands. Details of proxy votes submitted in respect of the resolutions are detailed below.
|Resolution
|Votes
For
|Percentage of votes cast
|Chair’s Discretion
|Percentage of votes cast
|Votes Against
|Percentage of votes cast
|Votes Withheld
|1
|15,477,961
|90.39
|1,645,957
|9.61
|0
|0.00
|0
|2
|14,562,066
|85.73
|1,699,955
|10.00
|724,774
|4.27
|150,842
|3
|15,053,415
|88.41
|1,722,207
|10.12
|250,593
|1.47
|112,023
|4
|14,927,392
|87.57
|1,707,887
|10.02
|411,241
|2.41
|91,718
|5
|14,967,673
|87.65
|1,738,893
|10.18
|370,183
|2.17
|61,489
|6
|14,952,513
|87.53
|1,785,767
|10.45
|345,360
|2.02
|54,598
|7
|15,190,681
|88.81
|1,699,955
|9.94
|214,564
|1.25
|33,038
|8
|15,196,558
|88.89
|1,699,955
|9.94
|199,991
|1.17
|41,734
|9
|14,953,810
|87.94
|1,808,167
|10.63
|242,681
|1.43
|133,580
|10
|15,006,245
|88.20
|1,776,445
|10.44
|231,014
|1.36
|124,534
|11
|15,264,736
|89.37
|1,776,445
|10.40
|39,378
|0.23
|57,679
|12
|14,559,639
|87.90
|1,744,677
|10.54
|258,641
|1.56
|575,281
|13
|14,508,216
|87.88
|1,789,138
|10.84
|211,171
|1.28
|629,713
|14
|13,775,718
|83.54
|2,071,071
|12.55
|644,068
|3.91
|647,381
|15
|14,515,048
|86.10
|1,978,059
|11.73
|365,245
|2.17
|279,886
Based on an Issued Share Capital of Ordinary Shares of 1,292,086,596 as at 14 June 2022, 1.3% of the shares in issue lodged valid proxies in relation to this meeting.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
For further information please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75