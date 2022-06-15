Result of AGM

Results of Annual General Meeting

Octopus Titan VCT plc announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held on 14 June 2022.

All Resolutions were carried on a show of hands. Details of proxy votes submitted in respect of the resolutions are detailed below.

ResolutionVotes
For		Percentage of votes cast Chair’s DiscretionPercentage of votes castVotes AgainstPercentage of votes castVotes Withheld
115,477,96190.391,645,9579.6100.000
214,562,06685.731,699,95510.00724,7744.27150,842
315,053,41588.411,722,20710.12250,5931.47112,023
414,927,39287.571,707,88710.02411,2412.4191,718
514,967,67387.651,738,89310.18370,1832.1761,489
614,952,51387.531,785,76710.45345,3602.0254,598
715,190,68188.811,699,9559.94214,5641.2533,038
815,196,55888.891,699,9559.94199,9911.1741,734
914,953,81087.941,808,16710.63242,6811.43133,580
1015,006,24588.201,776,44510.44231,0141.36124,534
1115,264,73689.371,776,44510.4039,3780.2357,679
1214,559,63987.901,744,67710.54258,6411.56575,281
1314,508,21687.881,789,13810.84211,1711.28629,713
1413,775,71883.542,071,07112.55644,0683.91647,381
1514,515,04886.101,978,05911.73365,2452.17279,886

Based on an Issued Share Capital of Ordinary Shares of 1,292,086,596 as at 14 June 2022, 1.3% of the shares in issue lodged valid proxies in relation to this meeting.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75