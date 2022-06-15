Result of AGM

Octopus Titan VCT plc

Results of Annual General Meeting

Octopus Titan VCT plc announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held on 14 June 2022.

All Resolutions were carried on a show of hands. Details of proxy votes submitted in respect of the resolutions are detailed below.

Resolution Votes

For Percentage of votes cast Chair’s Discretion Percentage of votes cast Votes Against Percentage of votes cast Votes Withheld 1 15,477,961 90.39 1,645,957 9.61 0 0.00 0 2 14,562,066 85.73 1,699,955 10.00 724,774 4.27 150,842 3 15,053,415 88.41 1,722,207 10.12 250,593 1.47 112,023 4 14,927,392 87.57 1,707,887 10.02 411,241 2.41 91,718 5 14,967,673 87.65 1,738,893 10.18 370,183 2.17 61,489 6 14,952,513 87.53 1,785,767 10.45 345,360 2.02 54,598 7 15,190,681 88.81 1,699,955 9.94 214,564 1.25 33,038 8 15,196,558 88.89 1,699,955 9.94 199,991 1.17 41,734 9 14,953,810 87.94 1,808,167 10.63 242,681 1.43 133,580 10 15,006,245 88.20 1,776,445 10.44 231,014 1.36 124,534 11 15,264,736 89.37 1,776,445 10.40 39,378 0.23 57,679 12 14,559,639 87.90 1,744,677 10.54 258,641 1.56 575,281 13 14,508,216 87.88 1,789,138 10.84 211,171 1.28 629,713 14 13,775,718 83.54 2,071,071 12.55 644,068 3.91 647,381 15 14,515,048 86.10 1,978,059 11.73 365,245 2.17 279,886

Based on an Issued Share Capital of Ordinary Shares of 1,292,086,596 as at 14 June 2022, 1.3% of the shares in issue lodged valid proxies in relation to this meeting.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75