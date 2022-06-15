Male Colour Cosmetics Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2022 to 2029: Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global male colour cosmetics market is expected to register new growth opportunities during the forecast period. The market is projected to rise at a CAGR of ~11% between 2019 and 2029, Future Market Insights foresees high growth for the market.



Globally, rising internet penetration and adoption of e-commerce are the factors expected to fuel the revenue growth of global male colour cosmetics market, owing to growing number of customers using digital technology for mobile transactions and purchasing various products through online platform. In order to capitalize on millennial that are tech-savvy, companies in male colour cosmetics market are engaged with consumers through the use of social media and other digital avenues to advertise their products and increase the market share via online sales revenue.

Increasing online sales and use of e-commerce for selling FMCG products in North America, East Asia, and South Asia has led to surge the growth of B2C business in the consumer goods sector. Over the years, consumers’ behaviour has drastically changed and are more inclined towards researching about products online and purchasing various products such as men lips sticks, men foundation creams, and other products through e-commerce.

Key Takeaways from the Male Colour Cosmetics Market Study

According to the report, key market players are likely to focus on the product penetration Latin America and South Asia. Manufacturers of male colour cosmetics are shifting their focus toward natural and organic ingredient in the products. Increasing awareness coupled with look conscious behaviours of men with regard to men’s colour cosmetics is one of the major reasons for men to opt for natural and organic products. To target this untapped group, companies are developing novel products with natural ingredients, which in turn is expected to boost the demand for male colour cosmetics in the near future. Moreover, product advertisement related to customer sentiments is the key strategy adopted by male colour cosmetics companies.

The Latin America is forecasted to witness high growth rates due to increasing company’s penetration in the region and increasing product awareness among men in the region. Strengthening sales channels in the Latin America and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to create significant expansion opportunities for players in the global male colour cosmetics market.

E-commerce sales channel is estimated to generate high revenue in the forecasted years for the male colour cosmetics market owing to increasing internet usage among consumers.





Celebrity Endorsement to Inspire Consumer’s Buying Behaviour

An emerging trend in the male colour cosmetics market is the increasing number of key players appointing various celebrities from the field of sports and films to endorse their products, with an objective to influence consumers to adopt the same. For instance, David Beckham & L’Oréal has entered into a partnership for male product promotion under the brand ‘HOUSE 99’. The brand is engaged in offering Natural Bronzing Effect Moisturising Gel.

Who is winning?

Some of the key players operating in the male colour cosmetics market are as L’oreal, War Paint, Koh Gen Do, Calven Klein, 4VOO, Glossier Inc., Guerlain, Hourglass, Formen Inc., Mens MakeUp, Menaji Worldwide LLC, Chanel and others

Several leading market players are engaged in partnership with other stakeholders to increase their product offering across the world. Moreover, companies are engaged in product innovation, launches, and advertisement on social networks to promote their products.

In 2018, Chanel launched its first make-up line for men, ‘Boy De Chanel’. The product launch comprises of an eyebrow pencil, a foundation and other products.





Key Segments of Male Colour Cosmetics Industry Survey

Male Colour Cosmetics Market by Product:

Lip Products

Face Products BB Creams CC Creams Concealers Blotting Powders Beard Colour Sticks/Pens Face Foundations

Eye Products Under Eye Concealers Kohl Eyeliners Eyebrow Pencils

Other Products

Male Colour Cosmetics Market by End User:

Individual Products

Commercial Products

Male Colour Cosmetics Market by Nature:

Natural/Organic Colour Cosmetics

Colour Cosmetics Synthetic Colour Cosmetics

Male Colour Cosmetics Market by Price Range:

Premium Colour Cosmetics

Mass Colour Cosmetics

Male Colour Cosmetics Market by Sales Channel:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Speciality Stores

Drug Stores

Online Retail

Department Stores

Beauty Stores

Multi-brand Stores

Direct Sales

Male Colour Cosmetics Market by Region:

North America Male Colour Cosmetics Market

Market Latin America Male Colour Cosmetics Market

Market Europe Male Colour Cosmetics Market

Market East Asia Male Colour Cosmetics Market

Market South Asia & Pacific Male Colour Cosmetics Market

Market Middle East & Africa (MEA) Male Colour Cosmetics Market

