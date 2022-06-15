Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties Agents and Teams Ranked Among 2022 America’s Best Real Estate Professionals

San Diego, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties agents and teams have been recognized in the prestigious 2022 America’s Best Real Estate Professionals rankings, placing them among the top in their profession. Presented by industry analysis and coaching firms REAL Trends + Tom Ferry, America’s Best honors the nation’s finest real estate agents by state based on specific transaction criteria.



“The agents on this list represent the finest caliber of real estate professionals, who work tirelessly for their clients each and every day,” said Martha Mosier, President of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. “I am continually inspired by their significant achievements and their dedication to their clients and their profession.”



Almost 24,000 real estate sales associates from every state are featured in America’s Best. Those listed are among the top 1.49 percent of more than 1.6 million licensed REALTORS® nationwide.



The 2022 America’s Best lists are comprised of agents who sold the following in 2021:



- Individual – minimum of either 50 transaction sides/$20million in sales volume

- Teams – minimum of either 75 transaction sides/$30million in sales volume



Below are the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties agents and their offices from among all California agents on the 2022 America’s Best list:



Individuals by Sales Volume:

· Cristal Clarke - Montecito

· David Offer - Brentwood

· Nancy Kogevinas - Montecito

· Dan Encell - Montecito

· Lauren Ravitz - Brentwood

· Andrew Manning - Sherman Oaks

· Elisabeth Halsted - Los Angeles

· Kathleen Winter - Montecito

· Shauna Covington - Laguna Beach

· Emil Schneeman - Pacific Palisades

· Josiah Hamilton – Santa Barbara

· Randy Glick - Santa Barbara

· Gary Glass - Brentwood

· Laura Drammer - Los Olivos

· Dan Johnson - Montecito

· Suzanne Kropf - Rancho Bernardo

· Matt Epstein - Sherman Oaks

· Karen Spechler - Santa Barbara

· Bryan Devore - Carlsbad

· Laurie Hudson - Pacific Palisades

· James Jam – Rancho Santa Fe

· Mark Christy - Laguna Beach

· Tom O'Rourke - Beverly Hills

· Spencer Wall - Laguna Beach

· Molly Haines McKay - Coronado

· Ellen McCormick - Pacific Palisades

· Barbara Neary - Santa Barbara

· Connie McKibban - Monarch Beach

· Julia Maxwell - La Jolla

· Jennifer Niman - Sherman Oaks

· Ryan Sokolowski - Brentwood

· Phil Missig - Beverly Hills

· Mary Whitney - Santa Barbara

· Leigh Ann Elledge - San Diego Downtown

· Sue Kohl - Pacific Palisades

· Todd Marks - Beverly Hills

· Isabelle Mizrahi - Pacific Palisades

· Shannon Mahoney - La Jolla

· Kit Peterson - Santa Barbara

· Mae Joyce Rhoten - Del Mar

· Bryce Garman - Laguna Beach

· Howard Zuckerman - Sherman Oaks

· Claire Hanssen - Los Olivos

· Lisa Scibird - Montecito

· Matt McIntyre – Pasadena

· Patrice Serrani - Santa Barbara

· Lynette Sohl - Pasadena

· Betty-Jo Tilley - Pacific Palisades

· Phyllis Noble - Santa Barbara

· Scott Williams -Montecito

· Arthur Aslanian - Encino

· Kathy Hughes - Santa Barbara

· Rosamaria Acuña - La Jolla

· Jack Chang - Pasadena

· Lisa Weber - Calabasas

· Rachael Douglas - Santa Barbara

· Sara McCartan - Monarch Beach

· Carol Colone - Los Olivos

· Todd Bloom - La Jolla

· Barbara Marcus - Brentwood

· Sharon Grimes - Newport Beach

· Sonja Huter - Rancho Santa Fe

· Kathleen Bywater - Pasadena

· Cindy Waasdorp - Rancho Bernardo

· Ali Evans - Santa Barbara

· Amalia Khachikian - Sherman Oaks

· Gabriela Cesena - Ventura

· Amy Kroepel - Rancho Bernardo

· Julie Tran - Irvine

· Ed Solorzano - Beverly Hills

· Janet Caminite - Santa Barbara

· Sandi Jacoby - Brentwood

· Judy Elsberry - La Jolla

· Jeff Fisher - Pasadena

· Kalia Rork - Santa Barbara

· Kathy Strand Spieler - Santa Barbara

· Robert Lee - Pasadena

· Nader Naderi - Pasadena

· Brody Davis - Pacific Palisades

· David Hein - Newport Beach

· Patrick Rodriguez - Goleta

· Brunilda Zaragoza- Coronado

· Csilla Crouch - Del Mar

· Suzanne Sette - La Jolla

· Lee Shaprut - La Jolla

· Marcella Seidensticker - Laguna Beach

· Anne Kislingbury - Pasadena

· Albert Rex - Carlsbad

· Connie Kenny - Coronado

· Craig Gagliardi - La Jolla

· Mario Acosta - Sherman Oaks

· Craig Delahooke - Laguna Beach

· Robert Johnson - Santa Barbara

· Kathi Kanan - Relocation

· Catherine Cheng - Pasadena



Individuals by Sides:

· Cristal Clarke - Montecito

· Nancy Kogevinas - Montecito

· Andrew Manning - Sherman Oaks

· Bryan Devore - Carlsbad



Small Teams by Sales Volume:

· Shevin Team - Calabasas

· Marsha Kotlyar Estate Group - Montecito

· Team Cairncross - La Jolla

· Susana Corrigan & Patty Cohen - La Jolla

· Larry Young & Associates- Beverly Hills

· The Sanborn Team - Beverly Hills

· Bartron Real Estate Group - Santa Barbara

· The Easter Team - Santa Barbara

· The Feil Group - Pacific Palisades

· Khosh Team- Newport Beach

· Meredith Schlosser Team – Brentwood

· Suzanne Dyer Group - Santa Monica

· The Tash Team - La Jolla

· St. James + Canter Team - Beverly Hills

· Team Scarborough - Montecito

· Glick Real Estate Associates - Santa Barbara

· Daniel Banchik & Amy Dantzler - Beverly Hills

· Kerry Mormann & Associates – Montecito

· Harriet Cameron Group - Sherman Oaks

· Suarez Team - La Jolla

· Randy Freed & Kellie Clenet - La Jolla

· Avant Team - Irvine

· Spechler & Beck Real Estate Group - Santa Barbara

· SARKISSIAN+PERERA GROUP - Pasadena

· The Koop Group - Coronado

· Devore Realty Group - Carlsbad

· Team Janice Lee - Pasadena

· Bita Tahmasebi Group - Newport Beach

· Tim Van Damm & Associates - Rancho Santa Fe

· The Carole Downing Group - Carlsbad

· Dittany Zhang-Seltzer - Beverly Hills

· Wall Realty Group - Laguna Beach

· Scott Kidd |Associates| - San Clemente

· Melody O’Leary Team - Ventura

· Elizabeth Reed & Associates - Rancho Santa Fe

· McKay & Associates - Coronado

· David Lao & Pei Chang - Pasadena

· Team Scibird - Montecito

· Gitlin Group - Brentwood

· Beranek Realty Group - Santa Monica

· Mei-Mei Liu & Bobby Lee - Pasadena

· Jeannie Gleeson & Associates - La Jolla

· The Santa Barbara Group - Santa Barbara

· Yoshikane-Toyama Real Estate Group - Newport Beach

· Kevin Hill Team - Mission Viejo

· The Ora Group - Laguna Niguel

· Swanson & Associates - La Jolla

· Pearson Cusack Real Estate Group - Sherman Oaks

· Jacobo Realty Group - Carlsbad

· Nessel Homes & Associates - Santa Monica

· Carri Fernandez Team - Chula Vista Eastlake Village

· The Carlson Group - Fallbrook

· The Janet Thornton & Shereen Kelly Team - Pasadena



Small Teams by Sides:

· Team Cairncross - La Jolla

· The Sanborn Team - Beverly Hills

· Avant Team - Irvine



Medium Teams by Sales Volume:

· Maxine & Marti Gellens - La Jolla

· Greg Noonan & Associates - La Jolla

· Calcagno & Hamilton - Montecito South

· Eric & Peggy Chodorow - La Jolla

· Bob & Tina Kelly- La Mesa

· Kevin Hall & Associates - San Diego Central

· Blumenfeld Group - San Diego Central

· Dennis Adelpour - Brentwood

· Chaparro & Associates Real Estate - Del Mar



Medium Teams by Sides:

· Maxine & Marti Gellens - La Jolla

· Bob & Tina Kelly - La Mesa

· Blumenfeld Group - San Diego Central

· Calcagno & Hamilton - Montecito



Large Teams by Sales Volume:

· Gregg Neuman - San Diego Downtown

· Ronnie & Cyrena – Newport Beach

· Orva Harwood - The Harwood Group - Rancho Santa Fe



Large Teams by Sides:

· Gregg Neuman - San Diego Downtown

· Ronnie & Cyrena - Newport Beach



The complete list of 2022 America’s Best agents and teams is available at

www.realtrends.com/rankings/americas-best.



The full list of designees by category is on Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties’ blog at blog.bhhscalifornia.com.



About America’s Best

The America’s Best list is product of HW Media, a company that connects and informs decision makers across the housing economy. Professionals rely on HW Media for breaking news, reporting, and industry data and rankings.



About REAL Trends

REAL Trends has been The Trusted Source for news, analysis and information about the residential real estate industry since 1987. The company is a privately held publishing, communications and consulting firm based in Castle Rock, Colorado.



About Tom Ferry

Tom Ferry is a real estate coaching company that provides training, motivating, and coaching services by teaching lead generation and conversion techniques.



About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties proudly supports nearly 3,000 sales associates in 42 offices spanning Santa Barbara to San Diego. In 2021, our expert agents assisted in more than 11,500 client transactions for over $18 billion in sales volume.



Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., and a member of HSF Affiliates, LLC. BHHS and the BHHS symbol are registered service marks of Columbia Insurance Company, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate. For more information, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com. To learn about career opportunities, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com/careers.





