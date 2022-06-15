BeyondTrust Announces Global Partner Award Winners, Recognizing Outstanding Results From High Performing Partners

BeyondTrust recognized partners around the world for their delivery of outstanding results at Go Beyond, the annual premier global customer and partner event

ATLANTA, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the worldwide leader in intelligent identity and access security, recently announced the global Partner Award winners at Go Beyond in Miami, FL, their premier global customer and partner event. The announcement came just ahead of this week’s BeyondTech partner training event in Monaco.

Each year, the BeyondTrust Partner Awards recognize the outstanding efforts and results from partner investments and innovations in their PAM product portfolio across all regions and subregions of their global partner network. Nominees are judged on several criteria, including the amount of new business revenue generated, the volume of partner-orientated opportunities, and the investment the partner makes into becoming a BeyondTrust trusted value-added partner.

The 2022 BeyondTrust Partner Award winners include:

Americas Partner of the Year – SHI

APJ Partner of the Year – CyberCX (Platinum Partner)

EMEIA Partner of the Year – AVANTEC AG (Gold Partner)

Distribution Partner of the Year – FVC (First Video Communications) (Distributor)

Technology Partner of the Year – SailPoint

Global Partner of the Year – TCS (Tata Consultancy Services)

Channel Partner of the Year – Optiv (Platinum Partner)



Not only do the Partner Awards shine a light on the successes of BeyondTrust’s ever-growing partner network, but they also provide an attestation to the positive impact strong technology alliances and a global partner network can unlock.

“Our Partner Awards mark an important opportunity for us to recognize and celebrate the outstanding contributions and impacts of our growing partner network,” said Rob Spee, Senior Vice President of Channels at BeyondTrust. “We’re thrilled to recognize this year’s winners, and to acknowledge the critical role each of our partners plays in helping us to achieve our mission to secure and empower our clients anywhere in the world.”

For more information about the BeyondTrust Partner Network visit: beyondtrust.com/partners

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in intelligent identity and access security, empowering organizations to protect identities, stop threats, and deliver dynamic access to empower and secure a work-from-anywhere world. Our integrated products and platform offer the industry's most advanced privileged access management (PAM) solution, enabling organizations to quickly shrink their attack surface across traditional, cloud and hybrid environments.

BeyondTrust protects all privileged identities, access, and endpoints across your IT environment from security threats, while creating a superior user experience and operational efficiencies. With a heritage of innovation and a staunch commitment to customers, BeyondTrust solutions are easy to deploy, manage, and scale as businesses evolve. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 75 of the Fortune 100, and a global partner network. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com.

