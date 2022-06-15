Crypto Challengers - The Revolutionary Crypto Community establishes itself as a BlockChain investment firm with huge potential

Jubail, Saudi Arabia, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The firm is mainly focusing on the mass adoption of Metaverse, Web3, NFT,GameFi, & DAO projects. They have served over 500+ Clients Which Vary From Several Blockchain Projects And Exchanges such as Kucoin, Huobi Global, MEXC Global, Hotbit, OKX, BYBIT, and Even CERTIK. The Community Has Also Managed To Give Away More Than 50000$ worth free Rewards To The Community.





They create one of the best BlockChain investors community and gives the opportunity to connect investors with projects having great potential. Crypto Challengers has been a public community for the past years and they have 30k+ active members in their telegram community alone. Provides consultation to projects, and helps raise funds. They also offer AMAs, Exchange listings, Marketing services etc.





The Challengers Community Has Created A Platform For Investors As Well As Projects To Come Together And Allow Crypto Projects To Pitch Their Ideas And Visions. The Community Also Scrutinises And Criticizes The Projects And Ideas And Concludes On Investing In Them. Several Projects Have Experienced A Boom In Investors And Members After Their Partnership With Challengers.





This gives the following advantages for the convenience of its users. It offers all forms of consolations and Business Development services as an incubator for projects. More than that





Live AMA Sessions: Doing AMA sessions & meetups with various BlockChain projects & Giving out awesome Rewards.





Latest updates & News: In Channel team shares all latest news & updates





Giveaways: The firm organizes giveaway events for its users





Airdrops : Partnered airdrops are a free gift to its users & community members.





Within Its Short Period they Achieved A Brand Like Effect On The Crypto Community. They have also assisted venture capitalists and investors worldwide in finding potential opportunities. Every Project Goes Through A Basic Security Check By The Challengers Audit Team And Is Only Approved If The Project is Seemed To Be Legit And Trustworthy For Investors.





Crypto Challengers is the one-stop destination for users to meet their life goals through BlockChain Technology. The team are proud to have cooperated with many great projects in the Crypto World. They currently have a huge network of professionals and projects in the new innovative space. They can help people out with effective marketing methods & ideas!





Interested users can follow below-given links for further updates and for joining the revolutionary community:





Telegram | Website | Twitter





Contact :





Federick James (t.me/FederickCc)

Email : Info@CryptoChallengers.org





Jeddah Street

P.O Box 30293

JUbail 31951 jubail-KSA

SAUDI ARABIA





