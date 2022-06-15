Toll Brothers Announces New Amenities at its Riverton Pointe Master-Planned Community

HARDEEVILLE, S.C., June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc., (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its Riverton Pointe community in Hardeeville, South Carolina has recently expanded community amenities to include a brand-new fitness center, future pro shop, and future Waterview Grill.

Riverton Pointe is a highly sought-after master-planned community just 14 miles from Hilton Head, South Carolina and 26 miles from Savannah, Georgia. With stunning views of the surrounding woods and community lakes, Riverton Pointe in Hardeeville is a premier destination for luxury living with spectacular amenities for active lifestyles.

The gated community entrance is lined with lush, mature landscaping leading to the Riverton Pointe amenity campus located in the center of the community. Current amenities include an 18-hole Nicklaus Design golf course, a resort-style pool, Har-Tru green clay tennis courts, stand-alone pickleball courts, bocce ball courts, and a driving range.

The brand-new state-of-the-art fitness center opened in spring 2022 and features coastal-inspired architecture, cardio and strength training machines, and a bright group exercise studio with stunning golf course views. An onsite fitness and wellness director offers premium programming and classes so that residents of all fitness levels can stay active and prioritize wellness.

Construction is underway for the pro shop and Waterview Grill facilities, with anticipated openings in early 2023. Both buildings feature Lowcountry architecture and offer coastal contemporary styling with ample natural light and fresh vibrant color pallets.

The new 8,127-square-foot pro shop will be the natural gathering point for golf enthusiasts offering premier branded merchandise, luxury locker rooms, a card room, offices, and more.

The Waterview Grill is sure to become the social hub of the community with both indoor and outdoor dining options, a fresh and inspired daily menu, planned social events, and water views.

“From the moment residents enter Riverton Pointe, they are transported to a vibrant oasis inspired by the region’s lifestyle and natural beauty,” said Jason Simpson, Division President of Toll Brothers in South Carolina. “This reimagined country club experience is fresh and vibrant, a celebration of South Carolina living, giving residents an unmatched, luxury lifestyle and a true sense of community.”

Priced from the upper $400,000s, Riverton Pointe offers 15 home designs with an array of luxury appointments, including gourmet kitchens, spacious living areas, home offices, and private primary bedroom suites. Many of the community’s home sites feature golf course and wooded views.

Located off Argent Boulevard, and New River Parkway, Riverton Pointe is conveniently located near I-95, as well as shopping, dining, and entertainment in Bluffton, Hilton Head and Savannah. Publix Super Markets and other convenient shopping and dining options are located just two miles from the community.

Three brand new model homes and a stunning Toll Brothers Design Studio are currently under construction and will open to the public this summer.

The Riverton Pointe Sales Center, located at 68 Hampton Pointe Blvd in Hardeeville, South Carolina, is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Home buyers may also call 866-232-1717 to schedule a private or virtual appointment. To learn more, visit RivertonPointe.com.

