New Apartment Neighborhood Coming Soon to Medina

Independence, Ohio, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Living, Inc has announced it will welcome residents to Redwood Medina Lafayette Township this summer. The new neighborhood includes 149 single-story apartment homes built in Redwood’s signature design.

“We have been a member of the Medina community for 12 years, since the opening of our first location, Redwood Medina,” said Jill Silloway, Redwood’s President. “We are excited to provide a simple and smart lifestyle built for local residents seeking the comforts of a single-story apartment home without any hassles or headaches that come with homeownership.”

Surrounded by a natural green landscape, Redwood Medina Lafayette Township will offer five different floor plans that range in size from 1,294- to 1,709-square feet. Each apartment home includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms, ample storage options as well as an attached two-car garage.

Redwood’s apartment homes also include:

Spacious, eat-in kitchens with large pantries

Open floor plans

Large closets

Washer and dryer hookups

Full-size appliances

Vaulted ceilings

Upgraded finishes and features

Pet-friendly accommodations

Bonus space that can be utilized based on lifestyle needs

Dedicated street address

Redwood Medina Lafayette Township is located at 5777 Coneflower Drive at the corner of Lake Road and Wedgewood Road. The monthly rent will start at $1,699.

While Redwood Medina Lafayette Township is still under construction, interested residents can schedule a guided video tour or an in-person tour at nearby Redwood Medina. Redwood is currently pre-leasing for Redwood Medina Lafayette Township online.

Redwood owns and manages 14,000+ apartment homes in more than 133 neighborhoods throughout Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Kentucky, currently.

About Redwood Living, Inc.

Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood) is an innovative development and property management company already with neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Kentucky, currently. New construction will begin in Nebraska this year, with more potential projects on the horizon in Missouri. The company believes that the growth of the rental population demands the response that Redwood provides. The success of this approach continues to be validated in new markets. Redwood is a company that believes in its mission, product and amazing people. It creates a simplified, relaxed lifestyle for residents, and offers a rewarding atmosphere for its employees. For more information, visit www.byredwood.com.

