Company announcement no 12/2022

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 15 June 2022

Correction: 10/2022 - Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Correction: In company announcement no 10/2022 regarding transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities it was reported that Jørn Larsen had purchased 27,250 shares of Trifork. The correct number was 27,500 shares of Trifork.

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Trifork Holding AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) (“Trifork”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Jørn Larsen 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification/ Amendment Amendment to company announcement no 10/2022 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Trifork Holding AG b) LEI 8945004BYZKXPESTBL36 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument







Identification code Shares























ISIN CH1111227810



b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of 27,500 shares c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 215 27,500 d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 24 May 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Kristian Dollerup, Investor Relations

kdo@trirfork.com, +41 76 56 112 56

Media

Peter Rørsgaard, Trifork CMO

pro@trifork.com, +45 2042 2494



About Trifork

Trifork is a global NextGen IT company that develops innovative software solutions in collaboration with its customers. The company has more than 1,000 employees, across 60 business units, with offices in 12 countries in Europe and the USA, and works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection and Smart Enterprise. Trifork’s research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously co-invests and develops technology start-up companies. Trifork is behind the brand, GOTO, which runs a global tech community with over 295,000 subscribers and more than 33.5 million views on YouTube.

Attachment