SENCO’s New Built-in-the-USA Nailer Sets a New Standard for Framing

Cincinnati, Ohio, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KYOCERA SENCO Industrial Tools Inc. (SENCO), a global leader in fasteners and power fastening tools, today announced the launch of an all-new, built-in-the-USA pneumatic framing nailer. The SENCO FN91T1 balances power, durability and ergonomics — it was designed to sink nails all day long and survive the toughest job sites without causing undue fatigue to the user.

The FN91T1 is assembled from globally sourced materials at the company’s Ohio production facility, where most SENCO nails and staples have been manufactured for decades. Located outside of Cincinnati, the facility will soon serve as SENCO’s global headquarters following an ongoing renovation and addition.

“Having our manufacturing, engineering and product management under one roof allows for a greater degree of quality control, which protects the end-user’s investment in their FN91T1 framer,” said Ryan Schuler, product manager for SENCO’s rough construction tools. “We inspect every component at every step of the process to make sure that it measures up to SENCO’s high quality standards, which results in a tool that works reliably for years.”

The FN91T1 is SENCO’s most powerful pneumatic framer yet, delivering 18 percent more driving force than comparable framing nailers. It is designed to consistently sink up to 3-½” framing nails in dense engineered lumber like LVL and OSB without slowing down. The nailer drives paper-collated, 34-degree clipped-head and offset-round-head nails from 2” to 3-½” in length.

Weighing in at 8.75 pounds and featuring durable magnesium magazine and a body and belt hook made from heavy-duty aluminum, the FN91T1 was built to take abuse. However, SENCO’s US-based engineers also designed the FN91T1 to be exceptionally well-balanced and comfortable to use all day long. An overmolded rubber grip prevents slipping and reduces fatigue from recoil, and an in-line magazine improves balance and creates a clear line of sight for more accurate nail placement.

Other features include:

Tool-Free Depth of Drive - Set nail depth with an easy-to-use thumbwheel.

- Set nail depth with an easy-to-use thumbwheel. Aggressive Toenail Safety - The pronounced nose piece grips tightly for toenailing from any angle.

- The pronounced nose piece grips tightly for toenailing from any angle. Dry Fire Lockout - Nailer prevents dry firing to reduce wear on internal components.

- Nailer prevents dry firing to reduce wear on internal components. Rear Two-Step Loading - Magazine allows for rapid reloads for both right- and left-handed users.

- Magazine allows for rapid reloads for both right- and left-handed users. Multi-Purpose Design - Beside framing, the FN91T1 is ideal for truss building, subflooring, sheathing, decking, siding, fencing, pallets and crate assembly.

The FN91T1 is available at SENCO dealers in the US and Canada with a suggested retail price of $299. Each tool comes with an air plug, a no-mar pad and an industry-leading 5-year warranty.

A new SENCO framing nailer that shoots plastic-collated, full-round-head nails will be available soon.

About KYOCERA SENCO Industrial Tools, Inc.

KYOCERA SENCO Industrial Tools was formed in August 2017 when Kyocera Corporation (NYSE:KYO)(TOKYO:6971) acquired SENCO Holdings, Inc., a leader in creating fasteners and power fastening tools for residential, commercial, manufacturing and construction applications. Originally established in 1948, SENCO is renowned for its excellent product quality and diverse product line, which includes pneumatic and cordless nailers, staplers, screw systems and compressors, as well as nails, staples, screws and specialty fasteners. KYOCERA SENCO’s manufacturing and marketing are concentrated in the U.S. and Europe, with products sold in more than 40 countries worldwide. Visit www.senco.com.