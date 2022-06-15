ANYONE Releases ‘The Sylvia Sessions,’ A Tribute Album Featuring the Late Taylor Hawkins

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- TogethermenT Records is proud to announce the release of a new album by the critically acclaimed rock band ANYONE, featuring the late Taylor Hawkins on drums. The album is entitled “The Sylvia Sessions” and will be released on June 20. The release will be available as a deluxe NFT package with exclusive video, pictures and liner notes via BandNfts.com, the NFT marketplace of BandRoyalty.



SEE PRESS CLIP: https://www.anyoneden.net/the-sylvia-sessions-teaser

“The Sylvia Sessions” is a historically significant release featuring the earliest recordings of Taylor Hawkins to ever be heard – recorded in 1993 and originally released as a demo tape. The album captures Hawkins in his youthful exuberance playing with the explosive attack that would ultimately make him a rock drumming legend. This release will be the first full album to ever be released as an NFT.

Register Here to Get Whitelisted

TRACK LISTING

1. Peace Love & Toxic

2. Sister Someone

3. Dear Sylvia

4. Mommy

5. Real (Bonus Track)

About ANYONE

ANYONE was formed by Riz Story, along with Jon Davison (Yes) and Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters) in the late ‘80s in Laguna Beach, California. Hawkins and Story worked together for the band’s early years and together created the band’s unique sound, which was dubbed “Maximum Acid” by the press. Hawkins and Davison were replaced by the time the band signed with RoadRunner Records in 2000. Their self-titled debut album received much critical acclaim, including a 5-star rating from Rolling Stone (Adrian Zupp). In October of 2016, the single “Fly Away” was featured in Story’s debut feature film “A Winter Rose” and became the most listened to rock song in America on digital radio, hitting No. 1 on the DRT National Airplay Rock Chart. The 2020 album release of “On the ending earth…” was met with widespread critical acclaim, as was the monumental “In Humanity” album released in October of 2021. “In Humanity” is a double-concept album featuring an unprecedented display of virtuosity by Riz Story, who performed all instruments and vocals as well as producing, mixing and mastering.

ANYONE – BIO

ANYONE – OFFICIAL WEBSITE

ANYONE – FACEBOOK PAGE

About BAND Royalty



BAND Royalty lets music lovers and fans take their enjoyment of music to the next level by offering blockchain-secured BAND NFTs that enable holders to earn crypto from some of the world’s most popular songs. This unique opportunity allows individuals to share in income streams each time a song in the BAND music catalog is performed. The name BAND is derived from the initials of its co-founders, blockchain experts Barnaby Andersun (BA) + Noble Drakoln (ND).

To learn more about the company, visit https://BandRoyalty.com

CONTACT

Julie Wiess at TogethermenTrecords@Gmail.com for interview request, additional information and/or marketing materials.

Press Inquiries: press@bandroyalty.com

Wire Service Contact



InvestorWire (IW)

Los Angeles, California

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@InvestorWire.com





Attachment