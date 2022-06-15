TFI International Declares Quarterly Dividend

MONTREAL, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of TFI International Inc. (NYSE and TSX: TFII), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, declared a quarterly dividend of US $0.27 per outstanding common share of its capital payable on July 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2022.



