Coaction Appoints New Chief Actuarial Officer

MORRISTOWN, N.J., June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coaction Global, Inc (Coaction), a privately-owned specialty property and casualty (P&C) insurance company, today announced the appointment of Ellen Edmonds as Chief Actuarial Officer, effective Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Edmonds will report to Coaction Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Ritz.



“Ellen joins us with over 30 years of experience across reserving, pricing, and financial reporting,” said Ritz. “She will build upon our strong actuarial foundation while continuing to advance our analytics and reporting capabilities. I am pleased she has elected to join the Coaction team at this pivotal time in our trajectory.”

Most recently, Ellen served as senior vice president and chief reserving actuary at Everest RE, following a career of roles with increasing responsibility at Everest, Crum & Forster, and Reliance Insurance Company.

“I’m excited to join Coaction as it builds on its foundation to grow a strong, differentiated specialty insurance company,” said Edmonds. “I look forward to working with Jonathan and the entire leadership team to grow and develop the actuarial function to support our customers and business.”

Lee Lloyd, Coaction’s current chief actuarial officer will return to underwriting, reporting to Chris Dougherty, chief underwriting officer. Lloyd’s key leadership role within the home office underwriting team will initially focus on furthering the company’s portfolio strategy.

“We thank Lee for stepping into the chief actuarial role over the past year and know that his return to the underwriting function will bring valuable expertise to our underwriting governance model,” said Ritz.

About Coaction Global (Coaction)

Coaction Global, Inc. (Coaction), headquartered in Morristown, NJ, is the parent of Coaction Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (Coaction Specialty), a specialty property and casualty (P&C) insurance holding company, providing a range of P&C solutions to customers across the United States through its insurance company subsidiaries. The member insurance companies of Coaction Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. are rated “A-” (Excellent) by A.M. Best. To learn more about Coaction, please visit www.coactionspecialty.com.