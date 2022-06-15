AI in the Medical Imaging Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 45.68%. Deep Learning Creating Tremendous Opportunities - Arizton

Chicago, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, AI in the medical imaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 45.68% during 2022-2027. The increase in the adoption of AI-enabled procedures and applications that are approved for reimbursement will result in the launch of many more solutions in the market. Currently, many AI-based medical imaging platforms have been deployed across all major medical modalities.



Deep learning technology has a tremendous opportunity in medical imaging to emerge as the most disruptive technology radiology has seen since the advent of digital imaging. Within the next 15 years, deep learning-based applications will take over human efforts or manual work as most medical imaging diagnoses will be performed by intelligent machines to predict diseases, prescribe medicines, and guide treatments.

AI in Medical Imaging Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2021) $1.06 Billion MARKET SIZE (2027) $10.14 Billion CAGR (2022-2027) 45.68% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 LARGEST MARKET North America FASTEST MARKET Asia Pacific MARKET SEGMENTS Technology, Application, Modalities, and End-User GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa COUNTRIES COVERED US, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and South Africa

The expansion of the global geriatric population and its high dependency on health services is contributing to the market growth. The rise in investments by governments worldwide is evident from the surge in the presence of emerging players and start-ups that have launched several FDA-approved AI-based medical imaging diagnostics. The demand for AI-based medical imaging solutions is rising due to increasing work pressure and the low availability of radiologists in several countries in recent years.

Cardiology and neurology specialties have the highest number of vendors that develop AI-based medical imaging devices due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular and neurological diseases and high medical imaging data in these areas. Therefore, the urgent requirements for automation in medical imaging have motivated several large and small companies and start-ups to develop and launch AI-based medical imaging devices.

Key Highlights

Neurology dominated the specialty segment with the highest market share of 26.82% in 2021 as AI-based medical imaging systems have been highly adopted in Neurology. The rising prevalence of neurological conditions and the rising technological developments are the key factors fueling the growth of the Neurology segment.

CT Scan dominated the modality segment as it is the gold standard method of imaging for many clinical indications. Many key and small vendors are offering wide a range of AI-based medical imaging technologies to be used in CT Scan modality.

Deep Learning is dominating the technology segment, as deep learning has shown tremendous opportunities and many vendors have implemented deep learning technology to develop advanced AI-based medical imaging technologies.

Hospitals are dominating the end-user segment. Rising work pressure of chronic diseases on radiologists and subsequent surge in imaging activities has compelled radiologists to adopt AI-based medical imaging solutions.

North America dominated the geography segment because of the presence of a large patient population coupled with better adoption of AI-based medical imaging software and tools with more advances in AI, which is the primary factor for its high market share

APAC is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 51.06% during the forecast period. Rising healthcare challenges of aging populations, chronic disease prevalence, and growing demand for healthcare services, are making region bring more opportunities for the AI-based medical imaging market in the region.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis of technology, application, modalities, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 4 key vendors and 30 other prominent vendors

Competitive Landscape

Many players are expanding their product portfolio to remain competitive in the market. Also, these players are continuously investing extensively in R&D initiatives to expand their product portfolio. Manufacturers such as General Electric Company (Healthcare), are continuously focusing on launching new products with innovative technology platforms and opening the platform (Edison Developer Program) for other companies that offer AI technologies to scale and deploy their applications across GE Healthcare’s customer base.

Key Vendors

General Electric

Siemens Healthineers

Koninklijke Philips

IBM Watson Health

Other Prominent Vendors

Agfa-Gevaert Group/Agfa HealthCare

Arterys

AI

AZmed

Butterfly Network

Caption Health

CellmatiQ

dentalXrai

Digital Diagnostics

EchoNous

GLEAMER

HeartVista

iCAD

Lunit

Mediaire

MEDO

Nanox Imaging

Paige AI

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI

Predible Health

1QB Information Technology

Qure.ai

Quantib

QLARITY IMAGING

Quibim

Renalytix

Therapixel

Ultromics

Viz.ai

VUNO

Segmentation by Technology

Deep Learning

NIP

Others



Segmentation by Application

Neurology

Respiratory & Pulmonary

Cardiology

Breast Screening

Orthopedic

Others

Segmentation by Modalities

CT

MRI

X-RAY

Ultrasound

Nuclear Imaging



Segmentation by End-User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Others



Segmentation by Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain

APAC Japan China India Australia South Korea

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa



