TruStone Financial Announces Bayliss Flynn, as First-known High School Name Image Likeness Endorsement in Minnesota

HISTORY IN THE MAKING



PLYMOUTH, Minn., June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bayliss Flynn becomes the first-known high school Name Image Likeness (NIL) endorsement in Minnesota. The soccer goalkeeper – who plays for both Edina High School and Minnesota Aurora FC, the state’s first pre-professional women’s team – signed an endorsement opportunity with TruStone Financial, the state’s second-largest credit union and founding partner of Minnesota Aurora FC. The agreement was signed at a special ceremony at TruStone on Wednesday, June 15th, one day after Bayliss’s 17th birthday. Joining Bayliss at the signing – Dale Turner, TruStone President and CEO, Mary Lahammer, Bayliss’s mother, Andrea Yoch, President of Minnesota Aurora FC and Katie Aafedt, Edina High School Women’s Soccer Coach.

THE FACTS

On June 7, 2022, the Minnesota State High School League passed language allowing NIL.

17-year old Bayliss Flynn of Edina High School and Minnesota Aurora FC is pursuing the state’s first known endorsement opportunity with TruStone Financial Credit Union.

TruStone is the state’s second largest credit union and founding partner of the Aurora.

Credit unions are not-for-profit, member-owned financial cooperatives. TruStone serves over 200,000 members with 22 branch locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Bayliss will aid in TruStone’s mission to ‘engage, educate and inspire our members to achieve lifelong financial well-being.’ Among other services, Bayliss will endorse the Aurora-branded debit card, available exclusively at TruStone.



AURORA and TRUSTONE

Minnesota Aurora FC is the state’s first pre-professional women’s soccer team. They are women-led and community-owned. A partnership with TruStone, a not-for-profit cooperative owned by our 200,000 members, was an obvious and natural fit.

As a founding partner, the TruStone brand is part of the Aurora uniform kit, featured on the sleeve of all jerseys.

TruStone offers Aurora-branded credit and debit cards at all of our Minnesota branch locations. New members can request the cards, or existing members can exchange their existing cards for the Aurora-themed plastic. The cards can be produced on-the-spot for members.



BAYLISS and TRUSTONE

Representatives of TruStone first met Bayliss Flynn at the Aurora Kit Reveal Event at the Mall of America. Immediately struck by the young athlete’s poise and maturity, the TruStone marketing team discussed Bayliss as a possible candidate for future endorsements, unaware at the time that she was 16 years old and still in high school.

The TruStone marketing team (many of whom, as young women, participated in high school athletics) is excited by the opportunity of working with Bayliss – as well as other Aurora players – to promote the TruStone mission, financial responsibility, and the benefits of investing in your local community.

ABOUT BAYLISS FLYNN

Junior at Edina High School, who as a goalkeeper, helped her team reach #1 ranking in the state and nation with a 20-1-0 record in 2021.

Earned All State, All Metro, and All Conference honors while setting a record with four goalkeeper assists and allowing the fewest goals in the state.

Earned All State Academic honors three times, All Conference honors six times and has 8 varsity letters as a multi-sport athlete with a 4.0 GPA.



ABOUT TRUSTONE FINANCIAL

TruStone Financial is a full-service credit union that has worked to improve the financial well-being of its neighbors since 1939. Having been founded as a teachers’ credit union, education is driven into the mission. It has 22 branches across Minnesota and Wisconsin and is Minnesota’s second largest credit union, with assets of more than $4 billion as of May 31, 2022 and a mortgage servicing portfolio of more than $2 billion. TruStone was ranked as a top five Best-In-State credit union by Forbes magazine in 2021. To learn more, visit TruStone.org.

Contact: Marty Kelly, EVP/CMO, TruStone Financial – marty.kelly@trustone.org

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb3fb5e2-9aec-4ad8-af50-a1e841fe6e54

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6dcdb36c-7361-4d48-bab1-c9f8cb7562e0



