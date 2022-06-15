PayByPhone and Offstreet Announce Partnership to Deliver Comprehensive Validation Solution to Parking Industry

Vancouver, BC, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parking clients across North America – including municipalities, universities, healthcare campuses, hotels, event venues, and parking operators – can now leverage the combined technology solutions of PayByPhone and Offstreet to digitally manage their parking validations and paid parking exemptions.

“PayByPhone’s core purpose is to simplify people’s journeys,” said Carmen Donnell, PayByPhone’s Managing Director, North America. “Partnering with a company like Offstreet, which allows our parking clients to save time and self-manage their parking for employees, customers, residents, and visitors, is just one more way we help to simplify.”

PayByPhone continues to innovate and grow by listening to their customers and creating solutions to help solve today’s parking needs. This partnership will allow PayByPhone’s existing customers to seamlessly integrate their validations and paid parking exemptions into their parking management process, while creating new markets for PayByPhone to expand into.

“We feel a natural alignment with PayByPhone because they are also a product-led company,” said Matt Fahlman, Offstreet’s CEO. “We’ve built what we think is the best validation product on the market, and our unique relationship with PayByPhone will help us accelerate our growth. We’re extremely excited to be working with their world class team!”

This partnership will allow Offstreet to continue focusing on product development, while leveraging PayByPhone’s sales and distribution channels, to reach new markets and serve more customers.

For more information, visit paybyphone.com.

About PayByPhone

PayByPhone’s aim is simple: simplify your journey so you can focus on what matters most. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG, they are one of the fastest growing mobile payments companies in the world, processing more than $641 million USD in payments and over 5 million downloads per year. Available in more than 1,200 cities across the globe, PayByPhone helps millions of consumers easily and safely pay for parking without the hassles of coins, lines, or fines. Their smart, intuitive technology is at the center of their user-first approach, delivered to make everything as simple as possible. For more information, please visit www.paybyphone.com

About Offstreet

Offstreet helps institutions and operators digitally manage their validations, paid parking exemptions, and complimentary visitor parking. Our license plate-based software integrates directly with parking enforcement, including LPR, and helps eliminate physical passes. Our powerful rules engine ensures that complex lots are able to be properly managed and enforced. Offstreet is a Canadian software startup headquartered in Regina, Saskatchewan.