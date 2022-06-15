Affinor Growers Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affinor Growers Inc. (“Affinor” or the “Company”) (CSE: AFI; OTCQB: RSSFF), a vertical farming technology and operations company with a commercial production facility in Abbotsford, BC, is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated June 8, 2022, the Company will consolidate the common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Shares”) on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated Share for each ten (10) pre-consolidated Shares with an effective date of June 20, 2022 (the “Consolidation”). The name of the Company and the trading symbol will remain the same after the Consolidation. Following the Consolidation, the Company’s new CUSIP number will be 00830Q306 and the new ISIN number will be CA00830Q3061.



The Company’s post-Consolidation Shares are expected to begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) on or about June 20, 2022. The total issued and outstanding number of Shares following the Consolidation will be approximately 22,146,362.

Letters of transmittal with respect to the Consolidation will be mailed to all registered shareholders of the Company. All registered shareholders will be required to send their respective certificates representing the pre-Consolidation Shares along with a properly executed letter of transmittal to the Company’s transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc. (“Computershare”), in accordance with the instructions provided in the letter of transmittal. Additional copies of the letter of transmittal can be obtained through Computershare at 1-800-564-6253 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. (EST), or by e-mail to corporateactions@computershare.com. All shareholders who submit a duly completed letter of transmittal along with their respective pre-Consolidation Share certificate(s) to Computershare will receive a post-Consolidation Share certificate or Direct Registration Advice representing the post-Consolidation Shares.

Affinor is a publicly traded company listed on the CSE under the symbol “AFI” and on the OTCQB under the symbol “RSSFF”. Affinor is focused on developing vertical farming technologies and using those technologies to grow fruits and vegetables in a sustainable manner. The Company is currently growing strawberries for local markets in its 15,000 square foot greenhouse in Abbotsford, BC.

To learn more about Affinor, visit: www.affinorgrowers.com

The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of competitive factors and competition for investment opportunities, challenges relating to operations in competitive markets, changes to the Company's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.




