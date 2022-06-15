Yamana Gold Releases 2021 Sustainability Report

TORONTO, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) (“Yamana” or “the Company”) has published its 2021 Sustainability Report. This provides a comprehensive overview of Yamana’s environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) performance, alongside the approach and philosophy that underpins the Company’s commitment to ESG excellence.



Highlights:

The adoption of a Responsibility Policy and eight Statements of Commitment describing the Company’s statements of principle and intent, covering all functional aspects of Health, Safety and Sustainable Development.

The continuing work to limit the impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s workforce, host communities and business, including the high vaccination rates that have been achieved in all operating jurisdictions.

The commitment to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 46% by 2030, from a 2019 baseline, consistent with a 1.5°C science-based target, aligned with the Paris Agreement, and coupled with clear and achievable plans to meet this target.

The commitment to local employment and procurement with the Company maintaining over 99% national employment and sustaining a high in-country procurement level, at 93%, spending over $544 million.

The achievement of zero discharges of process water and the seventh consecutive year without any material spills across operations.

The establishment of an Independent Tailings Review Board (ITRB) to further enhance the Company’s governance and assurance processes to align with evolving international best practice, as represented by the Mining Association of Canada (MAC) Tailings Guide and the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management (GISTM).

This is Yamana’s sixteenth Sustainability Report, and the fourth year the Company has reported under the Global Reporting Initiative’s (GRI) Standards and the GRI G4 Mining and Metal Sector Disclosures, as well as the first year reporting under the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Framework.

The 2021 Sustainability Report can be accessed here.

This year, alongside this report, the Company has published its inaugural Climate Action Report, which is fully aligned with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations.

Yamana’s inaugural Climate Action Report can be accessed here.

About Yamana

Yamana Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with significant gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through expansion and optimization initiatives at existing operating mines, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.

