FrostByte Concludes First Round of iOS & Android Closed Beta — Last Spots Now Available

BOULDER, COLORADO, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





FrostByte, the first self-sovereign data encryption app that unifies the features of crypto hardware wallets, third party custodians, and password managers, has successfully concluded the first round of its closed Beta and now seeks second-round participants — with exclusive prizes to be won for those who provide app feedback.

The FrostByte Beta invites users to trial the unique features of the FrostByte app, including its revolutionary crypto private key storage, ahead of FrostByte’s full launch. For a limited time only, FrostByte Beta participants can access the app’s premium features for free — which will become available only to paid-up subscribing members after launch. Premium membership enables enhanced backup and vault features, patented governance features, military-grade security, planned YubiKey and web 3.0 integrations in future iterations, and sharded backups.

Having received tremendous feedback from the first round of Beta testers, FrostByte is now opening its second Beta round with limited availability, and rolling out a competition for all Beta users who provide feedback for a run of limited edition FrostByte-branded hardware wallets.

Beta applications are particularly welcomed from those with power-user grade security requirements and data protection needs, for example, data managers for organizations or crypto-natives looking to protect their digital assets. However, FrostByte welcomes all levels of users to its Beta.

Saul Schwartzbach, co-founder and CEO of FrostByte, says:

“We’ve been overwhelmed with the response from Beta users so far, with many insightful suggestions to both the UX and UI of our transformative data security app. We’re now welcoming the second round of both iOS and Android users to trial our app’s revolutionary features, and we’re delighted to be able to team up with SecuX to reward lucky Beta participants with exclusive FrostByte-branded hardware wallets.”

If you’re interested in joining the FrostByte Beta program while spots last, register your interest here. Successful applicants will be informed via email and asked to complete a short feedback form once the Beta ends.

About FrostByte: FrostByte puts military-grade encryption at users’ fingertips with a flexible user-defined governance framework so anyone can safeguard their data using their own preferences and authorized persons. Through FrostByte, users and institutions never need to rely on cloud storage or third-party custodians again. With apps for iOS and Android, FrostByte sets a new standard for security and delivers true self-sovereign data management in a user-friendly, mobile-first experience.



Legal Disclaimer: The use of the FrostByte Beta is subject to the applicable terms and conditions of use as set out in the frostByte app, and is at the user’s own risk.