Calibre Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

| Source: Calibre Mining Corp. Calibre Mining Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia, CANADA

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) (the "Company" or "Calibre") is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in detail in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated May 6, 2022, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held via live webcast. A total of 258,667,540 common shares of Calibre were represented by shareholders in person or by proxy at the AGM, representing 57.73% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date of May 6, 2022.

Specifically, shareholders voted to approve:

  • Election of the Board of Directors; and
  • Re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company’s external auditors for 2022. 

Detailed results of the voting are set out below:

Election of Directors

NomineeOutcome of VotesVotes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
Darren HallCarried246,235,74099.76%603,4790.24%
Blayne JohnsonCarried240,423,50197.40%6,415,7182.60%
Douglas ForsterCarried204,259,94782.75%42,579,27217.25%
Edward FarrautoCarried237,522,55196.23%9,316,6683.77%
Raymond ThrelkeldCarried236,983,72196.01%9,855,4983.99%
Douglas HurstCarried218,966,46788.71%27,872,75211.29%
Audra WalshCarried223,724,32990.64%23,114,8909.36%
Mike VintCarried245,934,56599.63%904,6540.37%
Randall ChatwinCarried245,720,41099.55%1,118,8090.45%

The directors will serve on the Board of Directors until the Company’s next AGM of shareholders.

Appointment of Auditors

Outcome of VotesVotes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
Carried258,154,02999.80%505,5590.20%


Full details of all proposals are described in the Company’s Management Information Circular available on the Company’s website at www.calibremining.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Darren Hall"

Darren Hall, President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Ryan King
Senior Vice President Corporate Development & Investor Relations
T: (604) 628-1012
E: calibre@calibremining.com
W: www.calibremining.com

About Calibre Mining Corp.

Calibre Mining is a Canadian-listed, Americas focused, growing mid-tier gold producer with a strong pipeline of development and exploration opportunities across Nevada and Washington in the USA, and Nicaragua. Calibre is focused on delivering sustainable value for shareholders, local communities and all stakeholders through responsible operations and a disciplined approach to growth. With a strong balance sheet, no debt, a proven management team, strong operating cash flow, accretive development projects and district-scale exploration opportunities Calibre will unlock significant value.