Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders of GCM Mining Corp. (the “Corporation”)

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS
(Pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102)

TORONTO, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following briefly describes the matters voted upon and the outcome of votes at the Corporation’s Annual General and Special Shareholder’s meeting held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

ItemDescription of MatterOutcomeVotedVoted (%)
 Fixing the number of directors at sevenApproved49,373,903 For
228,895 Against		99.54%
0.46%
 The election of the following individuals as directors of the Corporation to hold office until the next annual meeting of the Corporation or until their successors are appointed or elected:   
 Serafino IaconoApproved43,128,204 For
6,474,595 Withheld		86.95%
13.05%
 Miguel de la CampaApproved49,334,382 For
268,417 Withheld		99.46%
0.54%
 De Lyle BloomquistApproved49,338,959 For
263,840 Withheld		99.47%
0.53%
 Hernan MartinezApproved49,345,091 For
257,708 Withheld		99.48%
0.52%
 Robert MetcalfeApproved42,702,900 For
6,899,899 Withheld		86.09%
13.91%
 Jaime Perez BrangerApproved49,351,093 For
251,706 Withheld		99.49%
0.51%
 Belinda LabatteApproved45,292,319 For
4,310,480 Withheld		91.31%
8.69%
 Appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Corporation at a remuneration to be fixed by the directorsApproved54,569,887 For
210,512 Withheld		99.62%
0.38%
 Approval and reconfirmation of the Corporation’s Shareholders’ Rights Plan dated as of January 2, 2019 between the Corporation and TSX Trust Company as Rights Agent, as more particularly described in the management information circular dated May 3, 2022Approved49,342,646 For
260,152 Against		99.48%
0.52%

Dated at the City of Toronto, Ontario this 15th day of June, 2021.

GCM MINING CORP.

“Amanda Fullerton”

________________
                
Amanda Fullerton
General Counsel & Secretary

