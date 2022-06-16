ASKO × NORM Collaborate to Construct Nordic Luxury Life: A Scandinavian Moment at EuroCucina

MILAN, ITALY, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature has always been an eternal topic throughout the history of humankind. The harmony in nature and life is also a design about beauty and love. As an essential part of life, the kitchen also extends the conversation with nature, and different brands also have their unique styles of interpreting kitchen, nature, and love. From 7th June to 12th, with a shared ambition to create a meaningful and comfortable framework around a good life, ASKO and Norm Architects, two leading Scandinavian brands, came together to create a stimulating setting for this year’s Salone del Mobile EuroCucina in Milan, and made a perfect collaboration about interpreting nature.



The first sight of the setting is the long communal table located in the middle, which caught countless attention during presentation days. With one table in minimalism design, it explained the meaning of home: bustling guests who were gathered for the identification of ASKO’s design mood, listened to the introduction from Michelin chefs and designers. Like the topic “Scandinavian Moment,” the setting captured the moment with the nature-centered collaboration of ASKO and NORM.





The Collabration of ASKO and NORM Presented the Beauty of Scandinavian Life

Gather Experts into the Kitchen, Perform Delicacy with ASKO

ASKO gathered numbers of Michelin star chefs and collaborated with wine stewards worldwide during the exhibition. With delicate wine and food as a medium, ASKO intends to explore the infinite possibility of the top kitchen equipped with excellent skills, to perform the perfect fusion of the ASKO Scandinavian design and top-of-the-line cuisine.

Exquisite Cuisine from ASKO Chefs, Sustained Feature from ASKO Dishwashers

ASKO master chef Tim Delissen and nutrition chef and cooking writer Anastassia Khozissova adopted cooking skills from nature spirits of Scandinavia, explored the potential of future cuisine, and delivered the ASKO philosophy to the guest.

ASKO dishwasher also showed its great efficiency after feasting the guests. Holding the environmentally friendly people-oriented concept, as the brand-new ASKO product that was granted the iF DESIGN AWARD 2022, it was built with more steel and less plastic and came with several smart, sustainable features, saving water and energy from affecting the environment.

Top Technology, Strong Collaborations

Michelin star chef UrošFakuc and Jonas LagerstrÖm also used the help of accurate temperature control system from ASKO Elevate™ Induction Hob to cook the best food condition. With a unique tower that brings the extraction surface closer to the pans, the technology can result in a high extraction performance and more delicious and healthier cuisine. As a result, the Elevate™ Induction Hob offers the perfect solution for an open kitchen space.

The innovative ASKO Elevate™ induction hob with integrated extraction has also been awarded the iF DESIGN AWARD 2021 winning Celsius°Cooking™ technology. It helps avoid undercooking and overcooking that can affect the nutritional value of the food and present health risks and brings along a convenient and healthier cooking approach.

Secrets behind the ASKO Wine Climate Cabinet

Apart from delicious cuisine, wine is also a necessity. In the exhibition, ASKO invited professional world wine stewards Andreas Larsson with Michillen star chef Jonas LagerstrÖm to explore precious wine. Additionally, wine steward Valentin Bufolin used an innovative approach by taking the wine story as the thread to lead guests to taste the wine throughout the exhibition days.

The wine collection is particularly about “refined and elegant,” requiring combining technology and art. Wine stewards understand the importance of taking care of wines, regarding taste as an introduction to show the necessity of storage. ASKO Wine Climate Cabinet is capable of storing up to 190 bottles. It also features three individually controlled temperature zones for different types of wine, pure charcoal-filtered air, virtually vibration-free compressors, and humidity monitoring. In addition, Wine Climate Cabinet stimulates the guests with the companion Connect Life app that is connected to Vivino. The app can be used to catalogue the wine bottles to enable the easy and smart managing of a wine collection and provides useful information about it.

Symbiosis in Cooperation: Harmony with Nature and Sustainability

Products in the exhibition also applied the ASKO brand new color “Peral Grey.” The color is a soft-grey painted glass, which features a subtle metallic sprinkle – a unique combination designed to add warmth, understated elegance, and originality to any kitchen, further emphasizing the Scandinavian roots. Roots reflected in the volcanic rock and majestic fjords Pearl Grey represents brings along the infinite design of people-centric spirit from Scandinavia.

The collaboration of ASKO and NORM, along with the star chefs, helps more people discover the design concept of ASKO top-line products, present the perfect solution of designing the kitchen with art, and a completed exhibit of industrial frontier technology. The Scandinavian design aesthetics offers the humanized high-end kitchen products and provide an inspiring homelife narrative, emphasizing ASKO’s purpose of existing.

About ASKO

Starting from 1918, ASKO has been the market-leading Scandinavian brand from Sweden. Inherited from a Scandinavian design built on a proud nearly 100-year heritage, ASKO pays attention to the combination of beauty and functionality, considering the human-centric minimalism design. ASKO is the only appliance brand to receive the global energy efficiency Nordic label “Swan” by 2022. ASKO aims to create a premium kitchen, laundry, and professional appliances.

