AshBritt Ranked 2nd Out of 100 for Top Women-Led Businesses at the 17th Annual Commonwealth Institute of Florida Luncheon

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Commonwealth Institute Florida (TCI-FL), a network of successful business and professional women driving the community, came together on June 14th to honor Florida's Top 100 Women-Led Businesses at its 17th annual luncheon. The event, which took place at the Hyatt Regency Miami, celebrated the achievements of women who are leading the charge to the top of their industries in companies across the state.

"The organizations on this year's diverse list are driving innovation across Florida and beyond. We are honored to recognize these 100 companies and the remarkable women who lead them," says Jacqui Kiviat, Executive Director, TCI-FL.

Attendees of the event enjoyed networking, messages from honorees and special guests, and of course the announcement of the winners by position on the list. Over 200 businesses across Florida were nominated, and AshBritt was named as the #2 business by TCI-FL.

"This award recognizes AshBritt's expansive capabilities, our innovative public-private-partnerships, and, most importantly, our commitment to the people that make it all happen - our team," said AshBritt CEO Brittany Perkins Castillo.

"Supporting communities impacted by crisis - the people, small businesses, and organizations - is our work, and we are proud that work is being honored alongside other great Florida-based companies," said Castillo.

ATCI-FL has been hosting the Florida-based event for 17 years, however, this was the first year that factors like innovation, customer service and employee programs were added to revenue to come up with the list and rankings.

For more information or to schedule an interview with Brittany Perkins Castillo, please contact Hannah Stone (225) 329-3497 or visit www.AshBritt.com.

About AshBritt

Now in its 30th year, AshBritt is a rapid-response, emergency logistics and emergency management contractor based in Broward County, Florida, with offices across the county. AshBritt has led response efforts following 60 federally declared disasters and has conducted more than 400 missions for over 600 clients. The firm partners with the government and the private sector to plan for and respond to emergencies and crisis events. AshBritt has been at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic, building and staffing field hospitals, treatment centers and vaccination sites across 22 states. For more information, visit ashbritt.com.

About The Commonwealth Institute (TCI)

The Commonwealth Institute (TCI) is a non-profit organization that works with women CEOs, corporate executives, entrepreneurs, sole proprietors, and the rising generation of women leaders to help them build successful businesses, organizations, and careers in Florida and Massachusetts. In short, TCI helps women in business achieve greater success! For 25 years, The Commonwealth Institute has provided insights, mentoring and inspiration to help women succeed on personal and professional levels, while propelling their organizations forward.

