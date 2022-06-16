TGS Announces the World’s First Multi-Client Offshore Wind Measurement Campaign

OSLO, Norway (16 June 2022) - TGS, a global energy data and intelligence provider, announced the start of the world’s first multi-client offshore wind measurement campaign today.

The project will enhance and further validate TGS’ expansive high-resolution coverage of numerical weather prediction (NWP) model data by including highly sought-after floating LiDAR wind measurements in the New York Bight area off the US East Coast.

This unique combination of trusted wind resource models and real measurements will enable the most accurate forecasting of the wind energy potential in the area.

The multi-client approach offers offshore wind stakeholders the added benefits of reduced development costs and timelines, as the TGS-deployed floating LiDAR will provide data and insights on a subscription basis to many customers within the region with the aim to enhance the knowledge and reduce wind flow modeling uncertainties.

In this project, TGS is utilizing one of the world’s most advanced floating LiDAR systems with the highest level of accuracy (stage 3 validation) from EOLOS. The data will be acquired continuously throughout a two-year deployment campaign, and the data stream will be quality-controlled and made available to customers daily. In addition to the LiDAR wind speed measurements, the data package will include critical metocean and environmental data such as significant wave heights, ocean current profile, and acoustic monitoring of whales, dolphins, birds, and bats.

The data will be delivered via the Wind AXIOM platform, TGS’ comprehensive site evaluation and wind data analytics tool. Wind AXIOM allows offshore wind developers and stakeholders to constrain the most influential factors affecting the viability of offshore wind projects, using wind models and measurements to answer questions related to energy output, annual revenue, supply fluctuations, and more. Wind model inputs are complemented by a range of cost-influencing factors, creating a tool that improves the quality and speed of decisions by offering a configurable experience for various participants in the offshore wind market.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, commented: “I am pleased to see the momentum we are creating within the TGS New Energy Solutions portfolio; our ambition is to generate actionable insights and create pathways for the most efficient and highly accurate assessments of new offshore wind lease rounds. This project is a prime example of such development.”

Katja Akentieva, Vice President, New Energy Solutions, Western Hemisphere added, “The LiDAR initiative demonstrates that TGS’ business models and digital capabilities are leveraged and supported by the customers in the fast-growing offshore wind market segment. Our recently developed Wind AXIOM data analytics platform will be significantly strengthened and differentiated by the inclusion of the floating LiDAR wind speed and metocean measurements. We plan to expand this initiative in high potential offshore wind regions in the United States and beyond.”

This project is supported by the offshore wind industry.

About TGS

TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.

About EOLOS

EOLOS offers a combination of wind, ocean and environmental turn-key measuring solutions and digital services to the offshore wind industry. EOLOS obtained the highest commercial maturity, known as Stage 3, in April 2022 as defined by the UK’s Carbon Trust. Stage 3 signifies the highest possible level of availability and performance, providing minimal levels of uncertainty in site specific measurements. EOLOS’ products and digital services gather data efficiently for offshore wind developers and operators globally accelerating the development phase while lowering costs and risk. EOLOS’ product, the FLS200 , is a multi-purpose, autonomous buoy that integrates cutting edge sensors to measure wind, ocean and environmental characteristics reducing uncertainty and inherent risks during the development, operation and maintenance phase of the Offshore Wind Farm. Learn more at, www.eolossolutions.com .

Forward Looking Statement

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include TGS' reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers, TGS' ability to continue to expand markets for licensing of data, and TGS' ability to acquire and process data product at costs commensurate with profitability, as well as volatile market conditions, which have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the severe drop in oil prices. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.

