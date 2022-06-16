OSE Immunotherapeutics Announces Collaboration with Microsoft

OSE selected by Microsoft France to join the “Biotech Scaler Program” launched during “Viva Technology”, the European Startup and Tech event.





This collaboration will give OSE the opportunity to further develop its digital tools and infrastructures, particularly in terms of Artificial Intelligence and algorithmic approaches applied to the development of innovative first-in-class immunotherapies.

NANTES, France, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) today announces that the Company is one of the first biotech startup companies selected by Microsoft France to be a privileged partner of its support program for French Biotech & Deeptech Startups. This program was launched during the 6th edition of “Viva Technology”, the most important Startup and Tech event organized in Europe being held in Paris from June 15-18, 2022.

Microsoft France’s « Biotech Scaler Program » aims to support companies at the crossroads of research and technology to accelerate products’ discovery and development. This program provides the selected startups with technical support in order to develop a technical framework of architecture securing scalability and startups’ data security. It also proposes a business support from Microsoft France and its partners through an ecosystem approach connecting startups, the research community, investment funds and the various health players.

Nicolas Poirier, Chief Scientific Officer of OSE Immunotherapeutics, comments: “We are very happy to have been selected by Microsoft to join their Biotech & Deeptech support program and we warmly thank the organizers. This collaboration confirms that OSE perfectly fits the target of the most cutting-edge biotechs by pairing its scientific skills and expertise in artificial intelligence and algorithmic approach to develop immunotherapies based on breakthrough innovations and to meet unmet medical needs in immuno-oncology and immuno-inflammation.”

Since 2019, OSE Immunotherapeutics has been collaborating with MAbSilico, a DeepTech-Bio company specializing in artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms and machine learning to accelerate the research and characterization of therapeutic antibodies.

Since 2021, OSE has benefitted from privileged access to the MAbFactory platform which centralizes MAbSilico’s innovative solutions based on AI. MAbFactory is deployed in the Microsoft Azure cloud with the access to an automatic and autonomous use to support the development of new antibodies and therapeutic proteins. The expertise of OSE’s R&D teams combined with MAbSilico’s AI platform is being used to successfully guide the discovery, the characterization and the optimization of new molecules, reducing both the time of development and the risk of failure in the preclinical testing.

The collaboration between the biotech OSE Immunotherapeutics, the Tech-Bio MAbSilico and the technology provider Microsoft reflects the interest of the Microsoft’s biotech program and will enable to strengthen and to go further in the deployment of a research based on AI, at the crossroads of this fruitful partnership between a Biotech and a Deeptech.

ABOUT OSE Immunotherapeutics

OSE Immunotherapeutics is an integrated biotechnology company focused on developing and partnering therapies to control the immune system for Immuno-Oncology and Immuno-Inflammation. Its balanced first-in-class clinical and preclinical portfolio has a diversified risk profile:

Immuno-Oncology first-in-class products

(innovative neoepitope combination): the Company’s most advanced product; positive results for Phase 3 trial (Atalante 1) in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer patients in secondary resistance after checkpoint inhibitor failure. Other ongoing combination trials sponsored by cooperative clinical research groups in oncology: Phase 2 in pancreatic cancer (TEDOPaM), sponsor GERCOR. Phase 2 in ovary cancer, in combination with pembrolizumab (TEDOVA), sponsor ARCAGY-GINECO. Phase 2 in non-small cell lung cancer in combination with nivolumab, sponsor Italian foundation FoRT. BI 765063 (OSE-172, anti-SIRPα mAb on CD47/SIRPα pathway): developed in partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim in advanced solid tumors; positive Phase 1 dose escalation results of BI 765063 in monotherapy and in combination with ezabenlimab (PD-1 antagonist); ongoing expansion Phase 1. BI sponsored international phase 1b clinical trial ongoing in combination with ezabenlimab alone or with other drugs in patients with recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) or hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

Immuno-Inflammation first-in-class products

CoVepiT: a prophylactic second-generation vaccine activating cytotoxic T lymphocytes against COVID-19, developed using optimized epitopes from SARS-CoV2 viral proteins, epitopes non impacted by multi-variants. Shows good tolerance and very good level of T cell immune response. In clinical testing, a long-term memory response was confirmed at 6 months.

For more information: https://ose-immuno.com/en/

