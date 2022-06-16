Casino Group and Gorillas announce the signing of a strategic agreement to extend their partnership to the Frichti banner

English French





Press release

Paris, 16 June 2022

Casino Group and Gorillas announce the signing of a strategic agreement (MoU*1) to extend their partnership to the Frichti banner

Under the agreement, which extends the partnership set up in December 2021 between Gorillas and Casino Group, Frichti will be able to distribute national brand products and Monoprix brand products. These products will become available on the Frichti platform shortly, with delivery to consumers in a matter of minutes in the areas where Frichti currently operates.

Through the partnership, which follows Gorillas' acquisition of French banner Frichti, Casino Group plans to strengthen the ties between Frichti, the French leader in quick commerce**, and Monoprix, the leader in home delivery in city centres.

As a result, Casino Group will become directly involved in Frichti's value creation through its stake in the company's capital.

The strategic partnership is set to be finalised by the end of first-half 2022.

“This agreement takes the partnership between Casino Group and Gorillas to the next level and further illustrates our ambition to strengthen our omnichannel strategy. Thanks to our partnership, customers shopping with Frichti and Gorillas will now be able to have Monoprix products delivered to them in record time,” said Jean-Charles Naouri, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Casino Group.

"By extending our partnership with Gorillas, we are giving more and more consumers who enjoy Monoprix brand products the opportunity to receive them at home within minutes. This new alliance with Gorillas enhances our range of solutions and consolidates our position as a leader in the field of local e-commerce," added Guillaume Sénéclauze, Chairman of Monoprix.

Kağan Sümer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Gorillas, said: “We are delighted with the success we've had since beginning our strategic partnership with Casino Group. Products from one of the most loved brands in France, already very popular with Gorillas customers, will now also be available to Frichti customers thanks to the extension of our collaboration. This new step in our alliance further consolidates our leading position in France as well as the trust of Casino Group through a new strategic investment in our company.”

“This partnership with Casino Group strengthens our market position by adding Monoprix private label products, which are very popular among French consumers, to our range,” explained Julia Bijaoui, co-founder & co-president of Frichti. “Our goal has always been to help Frichti customers eat better every day. We are committed to offering quality local products – an ambition we share with Casino Group, as well as the work that is done through the Monoprix private label.”

About Casino Group

Casino Group is a respected key player on the French retail market and an international leader in food retail, with almost 11,000 stores around the world (in France and Latin America). The Group has developed a portfolio of strong, dynamic and complementary banners, thanks to more than 200,000 employees driven by their passion for retail and customer service, and generated net sales of €30.5 billion in 2021. With a clear vision of changes in the sector, its goal is to accelerate the transformation of retail. To this end, all of the Group’s distribution activities are positioned in high-potential formats: convenience, premium and e-commerce. For more information, see: www.groupe-casino.fr/en



About Gorillas

Founded in May 2020 by Kağan Sümer, Gorillas is one of the world's leading rapid delivery companies, with over 230 stores in nine countries. Gorillas offers more than 2,000 products at retail price and takes only a few minutes to deliver each user's order to the address they request. By improving the shopping experience and supply chain of retail companies, Gorillas is shaping new ways of consuming. The company employs its riders on permanent contracts and has hired a diverse team of over 15,000 employees worldwide, driving real change in its community.

* Memorandum of understanding ** Source: IRI, May 2022/61% market share







