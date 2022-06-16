Proactive news headlines including Legacy Minerals, Sovereign Metals, SensOre Ltd and Critical Resources

Sydney, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Legacy Minerals Ltd (ASX:LGM) has returned high-grade silver, gold, zinc and lead from reverse circulation (RC) drilling at Mt Felsted Prospect within the Bauloora Project in central New South Wales.

Sovereign Metals Ltd (ASX:SVM, AIM:SVML) has fielded "exceptional economics" with low capital and operating costs and high margins in an expanded scoping study for the Kasiya Rutile Project in Malawi.

SensOre Ltd (ASX:S3N), a geoscience technology disruptor, is preparing for maiden drilling at the Maynards Dam and Marloo prospects in the Goldfields region of WA, both of which have shown potential to host a major gold system.

Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has fielded encouraging results, including 7.66 metres at 1.5% lithium oxide, from its first assays at the Mavis Lake Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada.

Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA, OTCQB:NVAAF) is back drilling at its flagship Estelle Gold Project in Alaska following a short break over the last few weeks to construct drill pads.

Hawsons Iron Ltd (ASX:HIO)'s board is pressing ahead with work on its namesake iron ore project thanks to a key study and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Taruga Minerals Ltd (ASX:TAR) has secured $650,000 in funding from the South Australian Government to accelerate exploration for copper and rare earth elements (REE) at its Mt Craig Project.

Galena Mining Ltd (ASX:G1A) has begun diamond drilling into the ore body of its 60%-owned Abra Base Metals Mine, having reached the 1,368-metre relative level, just 55 metres vertically above the ore body.

OzAurum Resources Ltd (ASX:OZM) has further validated the potential of the Demag Zone at Mulgabbie North to be a significant gold discovery in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

Blue Star Helium Ltd (ASX:BNL, OTC:BSNLF) is continuing its aggressive helium exploration program in Las Animas County, Colorado, and is preparing to drill two more new exploratory water wells at Galactica/Pegasus.

QMines Ltd (ASX:QML) continues to hit high-grade copper and gold as it explores its flagship Mt Chalmers Project in Queensland.

Kiland Ltd (ASX:KIL) is in the final stages of inking a deal with Biocare Projects Pty Ltd to convert damaged timber within Kiland's Kangaroo Island plantations into biochar, a form of charcoal capable of storing carbon for hundreds of years and increasing the fertility of the surrounding land.

