INVL Partner Global Infrastructure Fund I raises additional USD 8 million

INVL Partner Global Infrastructure Fund I, established by the leading asset management company INVL Asset Management, has raised an additional USD 7.965 million to invest in the infrastructure fund of a world-class asset manager with 26 years of experience. Twenty-five investors joined the Fund in the second placement of units.



In total, the Fund has already raised USD 37.495 million from a total of 89 investors. The Fund's units are distributed by INVL Family Office.

"The anxiety in capital markets continues unabated, both because of the war in Ukraine and because of the slowing economic growth and further inflationary pressures. In such an environment, investors are looking for new ways to diversify their funds and to protect them from depreciation. The results of the placement show that Baltic investors are successfully embracing the alternative idea of investing in world-class funds, which would normally be difficult for them to access due to high financial requirements," says Vytautas Plunksnis, Head of Private Equity at INVL Asset Management.

INVL Partner Global Infrastructure Fund I distributes new units periodically.

Global infrastructure is an attractive asset class with the trait of inflation protection. A portfolio diversified both geographically and for deal size, predictable income flows, a stable regulatory environment, an investment-grade credit rating and leadership in the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) area all make it possible to seek a significant return for investors.

The strategy of investing in infrastructure assets is based on very long-term investment and high-quality core infrastructure in member states of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). A large share of the portfolio consists of assets such as toll roads, pipelines, airports and seaports, and product terminals.

In investing, great attention is given to ESG matters. The manager has been a signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investment since 2008 and hopes by 2050 to reach net zero carbon emissions.

The minimum investment in the INVL Partner Global Infrastructure Fund I is USD 145 000. The lifetime of the fund is 50 years, though opportunities for investors to realise their investments earlier are envisaged.

About INVL Asset Management

INVL Asset Management, a leading asset management company in Lithuania, is part of the Invalda INVL Group. The group’s companies manage pension and mutual funds, individual portfolios, private equity and other alternative investments. More than 260,000 clients in Lithuania and Latvia as well as international investors have entrusted the group’s companies with the management of EUR 1.6 billion in assets. Invalda INVL, operating since 1991, has nearly 30 years of solid experience in managing private equity assets and building leading market players in their respective fields in the Baltic states and the CEE region.

