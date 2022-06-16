Traction Uranium Joins the Saskatchewan Mining Association the Voice of Saskatchewan Mining and Exploration

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traction Uranium Corp. (the “Company” or “Traction”) (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K), a mineral exploration issuer focusing on the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its two flagship uranium projects in the world-renowned Athabasca Region, is pleased to announce its membership to the Saskatchewan Mining Association (SMA), further integrating Traction Uranium into the Saskatchewan exploration and mining landscape and enabling Traction to be at the forefront of policy frameworks and regulatory changes affecting mining and exploration companies in Saskatchewan.



The SMA is an industry-driven organization representing the mining and mineral exploration industry with over 25 mining operations in the province. SMA is the voice of the exploration and mining industry in Saskatchewan. SMA advocates on behalf of members on issues related to provincial and federal regulatory changes, develops and supports educational outreach programs, organizes and hosts public outreach and membership events.

The SMA works closely with provincial counterpart associations, the Mining Association of Canada, the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada and the Mining Industry Human Resources Council.

Lester Esteban, Chief Executive Officer, stated “The SMA has represented the exploration and mining industry to government agencies on both the provincial and federal level to advance a safe, sustainable, globally competitive exploration and mining industry that benefits all residents of the province. Through the SMA and in collaboration with our peers and fellow members, Traction has a voice to government and policy-makers to collectively respond to regulatory changes and overcome challenges we all face in the mining and exploration space. In addition, through SMA outreach programs and public events Traction Uranium has an opportunity to assist the SMA in continuing to make Saskatchewan a global critical minerals powerhouse.”

