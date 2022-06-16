The global rehabilitation equipment market is projected to reach USD 19.8 billion by 2027 from USD 14.9 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.9%

New York, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Rehabilitation Equipment Market by Product, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05201338/?utm_source=GNW

However, a lack of awareness and access to rehabilitation services in emerging countries is a major factor restraining market growth.



Therapy equipment was the largest and fastest-growing segment in theproduct segment of rehabilitation equipment marketin 2021

Based on product, the rehabilitation equipment market is segmented into therapy equipment, daily living aids, mobility equipment, exercise equipment, and body support devices.In 2021, the therapy equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the rehabilitation equipment market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing incidence of various injuries and chronic conditions that are driving the demand for rehabilitation therapies.



Physical rehabilitation & training segment is the largest application segment in the rehabilitation equipment market in 2021

Based on application, the rehabilitation equipment market is segmented into strength, endurance, and pain reduction; physical rehabilitation & training; and occupational rehabilitation & training.In 2021, the Physical rehabilitation & training segment accounted for the largest share of the rehabilitation equipment market.



Physical rehabilitation procedure involves exercises, cold and heat treatments, massages, and stretching. The demand for is physical rehabilitation and training is increasing owing to rising incidence of degenerative joint disorders, sports injuries, and cerebrovascular diseases.



Hospital and clinics segmentis the largest end user segment inthe rehabilitation equipmentmarket in 2021

Based on end users, the rehabilitation equipment market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, rehabilitation centers, physiotherapy centers, home care settings, and other end users.In 2021, the hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the rehabilitation equipment market.



The increasing prevalence of diseases/conditions requiring hospital-based treatment, such as cardiovascular disease and fall-related injuries, is a major factor driving the demand for rehabilitation equipment among hospitals and clinics.



Europeleads the rehabilitation equipment market by region

Europe accounted for the largest share of the global rehabilitation equipment market.Europe comprises Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe (including Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Austria, Belgium, and Russia).



Economically stable and technologically advanced countries such as Germany, the UK, and France are the major contributors to the rehabilitation equipment market in Europe.The Asia Pacific market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Market growth in the Asia Pacific is attributed to the growing number of healthcare facilities and increasing healthcare expenditures.



The break-down of primary participants is as mentioned below:

• By Company Type - Tier 1:55%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 15%

• By Designation - C-level: 50%, Director-level: 35%,and Others: 15%

• By Region - North America: 48%,Europe: 32%,AsiaPacific: 15%,and Rest of the World: 5%.



Key players in the Rehabilitation Equipment Market

The key players operating in the rehabilitation equipment market include Baxter International (US), Invacare Corporation (US), Medline Industries, LP (US), Arjo (Sweden).



Research Coverage:

The report analyzesthe rehabilitation equipment market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of various market segments, based ontype, technology, end user, and region. The report also providesa competitive analysis of the key players operating in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Reasons to Buy the Report

This report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would helpthem garner a greater share of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies tostrengthen their positions in the market.



This report provides insights on:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios ofthe top players in the rehabilitation equipment market. The report analyzes this marketbyproduct, application, end user, and region.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets,by product, application, end user, and region

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about theproduct portfolios, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the rehabilitation equipment market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market ranking, growth strategies, product offerings, and capabilities of theleading players in the rehabilitation equipment market

