The Pyridine & pyridine derivatives market is expected to grow from USD 701 million in 2022 to USD 940 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1%, between 2022 and 2027

The pyridine segment has been estimated to drive the market over the forecast period.Pyridine can be manufactured through two methods, the natural method and through the fusion of chemicals.



It is largely used in the pharmaceutical and agrochemical industry. 50% of pyridine is used to manufacture pesticides and herbicides. It also serves as a solvent in paint and rubber production.



Pharmaceutical end-use industry to hold the largest share during the forecast period

Based on the end-use industry, the pharmaceutical industry is estimated to account for the largest proportion over the forecast period. Pyridine and its derivatives are used for medicine manufacturing to treat various diseases.



Pyridine & pyridine derivatives market is estimated to record highest CAGR in APAC during the forecast period

APAC is the fastest-growing Pyridine & pyridine derivatives market worldwide.This is primarily due to the economic growth, followed by heavy investments across industries such as agrochemical, and pharmaceutical industries.



The Asia Pacific is a promising market and is expected to be the same during the forecast period.

The key companies profiled in this report are Jubilant Ingrevia (India), Vertellus Holdings LLC (US), Lonza Group AG (Switzerland), Nanjing Redsun Co. Ltd. (China), Resonance Specialties Ltd. (India), Shandong Luba Chemical Co. Ltd. (China), Hubei Sanonda Co. Ltd. (China), Chang Chun Petrochemical Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), Koei Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan), and C-Chem Co., Ltd. (Japan) among others.



This report provides detailed segmentation of the Pyridine & pyridine derivatives market based on type, end-use industry, and region.Type is divided into Pyridine, Alpha Picoline, Beta Picoline, Gamma Picoline, 2-Methyl-5-Ethylpyridine (Mep), and Pyridine-N-Oxide.



Based on the end-use industry, the market has been segmented into Agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, latex, food, electronics, and other industries. Based on the region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.



