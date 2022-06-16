The global Accounts Receivable Automation market size to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2022 to USD 6.5 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.2%

New York, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Accounts Receivable Automation Market by Component, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05816293/?utm_source=GNW

Furthermore, it greatly reduces the time it takes to process paperwork and payments, freeing the employees to get more work done and improving operational efficiency.? By taking human error out of the loop, accounts receivable automation improves data consistency with real-time responsiveness while managing multiple customers and complex systems. Thus, companies leverage accounts receivable automation to improve AR and IT staff efficiency and productivity and eliminate the cost associated with paper invoices.

• By Component, the services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



The services segment is expected to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period.The services segment has been broadly classified into professional and managed services.



Accounts receivable automation vendors offer services to plan, design, implement, and deploy accounts receivable solutions. The increasing number of digital transactions in emerging economies is expected to fuel the demand for accounts receivable automation services.

• By Professional Services, the support & maintenance subsegment to hold the largest market share



The support & maintenance subsegment is expected to hold the largest market size.Support & maintenance services include support related to implementing and using the accounts receivable automation solution.



They include the support provided during, before, and after installation and other maintenance exercises. The demand for support & maintenance services is growing as they enable organizations to reap the maximum advantage from investments in the accounts receivable automation solution deployment.

• By Organization size, the SMEs segment to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period



The small & medium sized enterprises (SMEs) segment is projected to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period.Organizations with an employee range between 1 and 1,000 are categorized under the SMEs segment.



The accounts receivable automation solution enables SMEs to enhance their overall productivity by helping them reduce the time for processing an invoice. Hence, SMEs are increasing the adoption of the accounts receivable automation solutions to improve business outcomes.



The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants is given below:

• By Company: Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 40%, Directors – 35%, Others – 25%%

• By Region: North America – 38%, Europe – 32%, Asia Pacific – 18%, Middle East & Africa – 7%, and Latin America – 5%

Note: Others include sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers.

Note 1: Tier 1 companies’ revenues are more than USD 1 billion; tier 2 companies’ revenues range between USD 1 billion and USD 500 million; tier 3 companies’ revenues range between USD 500 million and 100 million.



Note 2: The figure above represents the indicative list of primary profiles

Research Coverage

MarketsandMarkets segments the Accounts receivable automation Market based on Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premises), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods & Retail, Healthcare, Energy &, Utilities, and Other Verticals), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America).

The report also provides a comprehensive review of the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the accounts receivable automation market. The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of the market.



Reasons to Buy the Report



The report would help the market leaders and new entrants in the following ways:

• It comprehensively segments the accounts receivable automation market and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and its subsegments across different regions.

• It would help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the market.

• It would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their positions in the market. The competitive landscape section includes a competitor ecosystem, new product launch, product enhancement, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions.

