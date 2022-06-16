New fixed-rate bonds - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
New fixed-rate bonds
Nykredit opens the following new fixed-rate bonds
- 5% 30-years annuity SDO with maturity date on 1 October 2053
- 5% 30-years annuity SDO with interest-only option up to 10 years and maturity date on 1 October 2053
- 5% 30-years annuity SDO with interest-only option up to 30 years and maturity date on 1 October 2053
- 4% 20-years annuity SDO with maturity date on 1 October 2043
- 3% 10-years annuity SDO with maturity date on 1 October 2033
The new bonds will be used to fund lending in Totalkredit A/S and Nykredit Realkredit A/S.
The Final Bond Terms will be published in separate stock exchange announcement.
Questions may be addressed to Head of Investor Relations Morten Bækmand Nielsen, tel +45 44 55 15 21.
