New fixed-rate bonds - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

New fixed-rate bonds

Nykredit opens the following new fixed-rate bonds

5% 30-years annuity SDO with maturity date on 1 October 2053

5% 30-years annuity SDO with interest-only option up to 10 years and maturity date on 1 October 2053

5% 30-years annuity SDO with interest-only option up to 30 years and maturity date on 1 October 2053

4% 20-years annuity SDO with maturity date on 1 October 2043

3% 10-years annuity SDO with maturity date on 1 October 2033





The new bonds will be used to fund lending in Totalkredit A/S and Nykredit Realkredit A/S.

The Final Bond Terms will be published in separate stock exchange announcement.

Questions may be addressed to Head of Investor Relations Morten Bækmand Nielsen, tel +45 44 55 15 21.





Attachment