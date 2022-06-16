The global market for irrigation automation is estimated at USD 4.2 Billion in 2022; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% to reach USD 9.2 Billion by 2027

New York, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Irrigation Automation Market by System, Component, Irrigation Type, Automation Type, End-Use and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05888618/?utm_source=GNW

Automatic irrigation automation systems require no human intervention, which is why it is widely being adopted among the educated farmers.Automatic systems have a central controller that allows the growers to adjust when, where, and how much water is to be applied.



Most controllers have a percentage adjust control so that it is simpler to adjust as the weather gets warmer or cooler and irrigation requirements change.Companies such as Rain Bird Corporation (US), The Toro Company (US), Hunter Industries (US), and Lindsay Corporation (US) provide automatic solutions which do not require human intervention once correctly installed in the field.



These solutions have hardware components such as controllers, sensors, valves, and software components, which include central control units that are integrated to achieve a fully automatic irrigation system.



The sensors component segment is the fastest growing irrigation automation market during the forecast period

Sensors are used in irrigation automation to increase the efficiency of systems by mapping soil moisture, pH of soil, etc.Sensors such as freeze sensors, soil, rain and wind sensors are used.



The farmers are upgrading their irrigation automation systems to sensor based systems to increase the efficiency and productivity of crops while reducing the labor costs and saving time.Companies such as Rain Bird (US), The Toro Company (US), and Hunter industries (US) provide a wide range of sensors that are equally efficient with manual, semi-automatic, and fully automatic irrigation systems.



Sensors are majorly used in developed countries that use fully automated irrigation systems. However, the segment is anticipated to witness highest growth among the developing regions such as Asia Pacific during the forecast period.



Real-time feedback system segment, by automation, is projected to be the fastest growing segment in the irrigation automation market during the forecast period.

The demand for real-time feedback systems is growing during the study period since most automated irrigation systems are operated by using sensors for rain, tensiometers, weather, and temperature.This data is further used for the decision-making process of irrigation.



With real-time feedback systems, farmers can get real-time data on the various stages of irrigation on their field through laptops or mobile phones.Real-time feedback systems have benefitted farmers by reducing irrigation costs, crop losses, production time, and pesticide application while improving yield and quality.



North America is the largest consumer of real-time feedback system owing to early adoption of automation technology. However, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in terms of adoption of real-time feedback systems.



The non-agricultural segment, by end use is witnessing a highest growth rate in the global irrigation automation market

Turfs & landscape, golf courses and residential areas are considered under the non-agricultural end use segment.In the non-agricultural segment, sprinklers are primarily being used as they are more effective and covers a larger area compared to drip irrigation.



Residential users often adopt technology-oriented irrigation systems to effectively maintain the landscape with less labor and reduced water wastage and water bills. According to the data provided by the US geological survey, golf course irrigation accounts for 0.5% of the 408 billion gallons of water used per day in the US. Soil moisture sensors and controllers are an excellent tool to help optimize the irrigation of sports turf and prevent overwatering and leaching of fertilizers and other chemicals into the ground.



Break-up of Primaries

• By Company Type: Tier 1- 55%, Tier 2 - 35%, and Tier 3 -10%

• By Designation: C-level - 40%, Director level - 30%, and Executives - 30%

• By Region: Asia Pacific - 35%, Europe - 30%, North America - 20%, South America- 10%, Rest of the World (RoW) - 5%



Leading players profiled in this report

• Netafim (Israel)

• Lindsay Corporation (US)

• The Toro Company (US)

• Jain Irrigation Systems (India)

• Valmont Industries Inc. (US)

• Rain Bird (US)

• Hunter Industries (US)

• Irritec S.p.A(Italy)

• Superior (US)

• Weathermatic (US)

• Galcon (Israel)

• BACCARA (Israel)

• Waterbit Inc. (US)

• Holman Industries (Australia)

• Mottech Water Solutions Ltd. (Israel)

• Ranch Systems (US)

• Irrigation Automation Systems (US)

• Signature Controls Systems, Inc. (US)

• Nelson Irrigation (US)

• Calsense (US)

• HydroPoint Data Systems (US)

• Rubicon Water (Australia)

• Growlink (US)

• Avanijal Agri Automation Pvt Ltd. (India)

• Blurain (India)



Research Coverage

This report segments the irrigation automation market based on system, component, irrigation tupe, automation type, end use, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the irrigation automation market, the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, market disruption, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to buy this report

• To get a comprehensive overview of the irrigation automation market

• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them

• To gain insights about the major countries/regions, in which the irrigation automation market is flourishing

