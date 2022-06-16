English Finnish

Gofore Plc

Press release

16 June, 2022 at 11 a.m. EET

Gofore involved in designing Helsinki into a city of sustainable growth for all



The City of Helsinki has chosen Gofore as its partner in digital service design in a service design project related to the city’s growth strategy. The work that e.g. promotes inclusivity of services is the kind of societal impact that the ethical digitalisation pioneer Gofore has established its position in.

The partnership between Gofore and the City of Helsinki will be deepened further, as the city will harness Gofore’s strong capability in designing services and functions as part of a new frame agreement. Gofore is involved in the frame agreement in designing services and the organisation, as well as designing digital services.



The city is a pivotal operator in interpreting societal phenomena and solving systemic challenges, and design is a central tool in the city’s renewal. As the Design Capital of 2012, Helsinki has over a decade of experience in utilizing design. This design project is closely related to Helsinki’s growth strategy.



- The leading thought of the city strategy is that Helsinki is a place of growth. This means not only growth in population and economy, but also, for example, that Helsinki is a good place to grow up, grow your competence and grow everything that we have going for us. Helsinki should be a city where you can be who you are, create opportunities and seize them. This also calls for long-term, sustainable economic growth. Our goal is for our joint strategy to lead us towards a better city that’s determined to enable a good, fun and sustainable life for every citizen, describes the Mayor of Helsinki Juhana Vartiainen.

The city strategy also includes preventing inequality and exclusion. Helsinki has over a thousand digital channels, of which it wants to create a coherent user experience for all kinds of different citizens.

- In addition to inclusivity, we are inspired by the development of proactive services, the kind that Gofore has been involved in, e.g. in a project that improved the service journey of early childhood education. Such proactive services could be developed, for example, for senior citizens and immigrants, envisions Gofore’s Head of Design Services Viljakaisa Aaltonen.

There were as many as 45 applicants in the design frame agreement tendering worth a total of 22 million euros. Helsinki had a 60 percent emphasis on quality in its selection.

- This is especially encouraging to us, as we have purposefully invested in our design expertise for many years and our team includes over a hundred design professionals. Based on this win, Gofore is Finland’s best digital service design partner. Thank you, Helsinki, for the vote of confidence, ends Aaltonen.





Further information:

Viljakaisa Aaltonen

Head of Design Services

Gofore Plc

T. +358 50 483 5663

viljakaisa.aaltonen@gofore.com





Gofore Plc is a digital transformation consultancy with over 1,000 impact-driven employees across Finland, Germany, Spain, and Estonia – top experts in our industry who are our company’s heart, brain, and hands. We use our holistic service offering – consulting, coding, design and verification – as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2021, our net sales amounted to EUR 104.5 million. Gofore Plc’s share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. Get to know us better at www.gofore.com .



