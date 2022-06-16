Media Advisory: Chief Financial Officers to join global leaders at UN Global Compact SDG Investment Forum 2022

UNITED NATIONS, New York, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHAT: United Nations Global Compact SDG Investment Forum 2022

WHEN: 30 June 2022

WHERE: Hybrid Summit in person in Paris and online (registration details below)

Salon Vendôme - Four Seasons Hotel, George V, Paris

UNITED NATIONS, New York, 16 June 2022 -- Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) from leading companies across Europe who make up the CFO Coalition for the SDGs will join Assistant Secretary-General and CEO of the UN Global Compact, Sanda Ojiambo and other leaders from the United Nations, governments, civil society to share ideas and provide recommendations to help unlock private capital and create a market for mainstream SDG investments.

The UN estimates there is a US $3 to $5 trillion annual financing gap for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). With less than eight years to go, meeting the SDGs will require the sustained mobilization of large scale public and private resources. As stewards of trillions of dollars in corporate investments, CFOs are uniquely positioned to reshape the future of corporate finance by aligning corporate investments with the SDGs and linking corporate finance to relevant and credible SDG targets.

The conference will feature a series of panel discussions and presentations from investment professionals, governments and Chief Financial Officers who will discuss SDG-aligned investments and SDG-linked Finance, the key role of Chief Financial Officers in achieving a sustainable business transition, and the EU Taxonomy on Sustainable Activities and its implications for the private sector.

Confirmed speakers include Alberto De Paoli, CFO, ENEL; Géraldine Picaud, CFO, Holcim; Jill Klindt, CFO, Workiva; Jürgen Esser, CFO, Danone; Maher Al-Haffar, CFO, Cemex; Maria Carrasco, CFO, FCC Construccion; Karin Svensson, Senior advisor Sida's project lead Global Investors for Sustainable Development, and Coordinator of the Financing for Development and Institutional building committee, Sida; Lisa Remke, Deputy Coordinator, Sustainable Stock Exchange initiative; Mitch Reznick, Head of Sustainable Fixed Income, Federated Hermes; Rahul Ghosh, Managing Director ESG Outreach and Research, Moody's Investors Service; Susan Gray, Global Head of Sustainable Finance Business and Innovation; Dena Assaf, UN Resident Coordinator, United Arab Emirates, S&P Global and Xavier Michon, Deputy Executive Secretary, UN Capital Development Fund

The event will be hosted by business journalist and former CNN anchor, Maggie Lake.

