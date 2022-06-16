New York, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smart Cities Market Segments: by Service Building Type ; by Smart Utilities and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285978/?utm_source=GNW

Intelligent living includes advances that impact the lives of people and allow them to live in a different way. It includes innovative solutions to improve efficiency, control, economy, productivity, integration, and sustainability.



Market Highlights

Global Smart Cities market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 19.24% in 2030.

Global Smart Cities Market to surpass USD 1852.93 billion by 2030 from USD 521.16 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 19.24% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30. Due to surging demand for public safety, rapid urbanization, and growing governmental initiatives, the Smart Cities market is projected to expand. Smart cities are commonly used to protect public safety in technologies like video monitoring, DNA phenotyping, real-time licensing plates, as well as face detection, which indicate the need for monitoring to guarantee citizen safety. The intelligent transport component is expected to be the largest market segment in 2020 and is anticipated to grow during the forecast period at a remarkable CAGR.



Global Smart Cities Market: Segments

Services deployment and integration segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Smart cities market is segmented by Service building Type into Type, Solutions, and Services deployment and integration. It may be difficult for organizations lacking qualified staff to execute new advanced intelligent building systems. It can also be a challenge to integrate new smart building solutions with existing IT infrastructure. Smart construction solutions can be highly valuable for the implementation of deployed and integrated services in such cases.



Demand response management segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Smart Cities Market is divided by Smart utilities into Public Safety, Smart Healthcare, Smart Education, Smart Street Lighting, e-Governance. Efficient demand response management governs the distribution management system in the utility sector (DRM). DRM enables the utility sectors to manage and execute DR programs using a single integrated system interfacing commercial, industrial and domestic sites. DRM is one of the most critical tools for managing high loads and has a significant ability to lessen energy supply and demand disparity.



Global Smart Cities Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing need for public infrastructure security and communication

The success of smart city initiatives depends in large part on both telecommunications infrastructure and its public safety use. Every city must enhance the development and accessibility of communication platforms in order to realize the concept of intelligent cities openly and efficiently. The key component for all cities to become "intelligent" is access to modern, basic data communications infrastructure. For example, for those cities, fixed networks, mobile networks, and specialized IoT networks are crucial.



Growing Urban population

As the demography and urbanization increase, demand for sustainable infrastructure has become a major driver for growing market. Governments around the world are looking to resolve problems caused by the constantly rising population and urbanization through clever urban initiatives in areas such as mobility, utility management, and security. In addition, increased traffic overcrowding and greenhouse gas emissions are driving intelligent mobility and energy efficiency.



Restraint

Vulnerability to threat-related to IoT

In intelligent city projects, safety and confidentiality is a key area of concern. The susceptibility of the entire ecosystem is high because the ecosystems of intelligent cities rely heavily on IoT and vital access points for various data. Stakeholders, security professionals, and intelligent city planners must tackle problems holistically to ensure that the challenges are not continued to plague the rest of the intelligent network to handle the privacy and security problems in smart cities.



Global Smart Cities Market: Key Players

Cisco Systems (US)



Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis



Ericsson (Sweden)

ABB (Switzerland)

AGT International (Switzerland)

KAPSCH Group (Austria)

IBM (US)

Vodafone (UK)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Telensa (England)

Schneider Electric (France)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Other Prominent Players



Global Smart Cities Market: Regions

Global Smart cities market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Global Smart cities in Asia Pacific held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2020. Due to the increased request for smart solutions for power management, network maintenance, and transport, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest booming demand in the forecast time. The need to deliver intelligent solutions for urban areas in order to provide facilities for the rapidly growing population will also be favorably affected by increasing migration to cities.



Global Smart Cities Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA

Global Smart Cities Market report also contains analysis on:



Smart Cities Market Segments:

By Service building Type

Type

Solutions

Services deployment and integration

By Smart utilities

Public Safety

Smart Healthcare

Smart Education

Smart Street Lighting

e-Governance

Smart cities market Dynamics

Smart cities market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

SELECT LICENSE TYPE

Excel User License $3000

Single User License $5000

Enterprise License $750010%

OFF

Group License $1000010%

OFF

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285978/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________