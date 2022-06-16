United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Market Databook 2022: Buying and Selling Pre-Owned Cars Through Social Media is Rising in the UAE

Dublin, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The social commerce industry in United Arab Emirates is expected to grow by 26.0% on annual basis to reach US$801.9 million in 2022.



The social commerce industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 24.2% during 2022-2028. The social commerce GMV in the country will increase from US$801.9 million in 2022 to reach US$2898.7 million by 2028.



Smartphone and internet penetration rates are at an all-time high in the UAE. The country has one of the highest adoption rates globally, with 99% of the total population using one or the other social media platform. This is a clear indication of the increasing amount of time spent by consumers online and their association with various social networking sites. Following this shift in social media consumption and consumer behavior, an increasing number of brands in the UAE are focusing more on online offerings and seamless shopping experiences.



While the popularity of e-commerce platforms is not new in the country, the number of consumers shopping online surged significantly during the global pandemic. Apart from the growth in the traditional e-commerce channels, the country also experienced an increase in the number of consumers who turned to buy products on social networking platforms.



As the social commerce market continues to mature over the next four to eight quarters, brands are seeking new ways to reach their targeted audience, and this also includes social commerce. In the UAE, retailers are adopting unique, out-of-the-box social commerce strategies, including asking consumers to vote for their favorite products, trending TikTok and Reels videos, personalized product options, user-generated content, and in-app shopping. In addition to this, innovative startups, through their strong business models, are also changing the social commerce landscape in the country.



The trend of selling and buying pre-owned cars through social commerce is rising in the UAE

In recent years, the market for pre-owned cars has surged significantly in the UAE. This growing interest in pre-owned cars among consumers has given rise to another trend in the country. According to Q1 2022 Global Social Commerce Market Survey, more than 68% of the consumers in the country prefer to make pre-owned cars related purchases through social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. This growing trend of purchasing pre-owned cars through social networking sites has supported the growth of the social commerce industry to some extent in the UAE and will continue to boost the market growth from the short to medium-term perspective in the country.



Startups are launching video shopping platforms for social commerce shoppers in the UAE

Amid growing demand from retailers to provide their customers with an innovative online shopping experience in the UAE, startups are launching innovative video shopping platforms.

In December 2021, ShopperON launched a video shopping platform in the UAE, which enables individuals to host live streams and stores to create and host their own channels on the platform. Moreover, ShopperON is an interactive marketplace where online shoppers can ask questions, and the host of the live stream can answer the questions with shoppable products showing on the screen.

The platform allows the consumers to add the shoppable product to their cart without leaving the live streams. Moreover, the platform also provides retailers with a real-time dashboard, thereby enabling them to track their sales in real-time. The platform can also be used by influencers to interact with their followers and earn money through commissions in the UAE.

UAE-based social and conversational commerce platforms are raising funds to expand in other markets

The popularity of social commerce is growing across the GCC region. In the midst of this growing social commerce market, UAE-based social and conversational commerce platforms are looking to expand their presence in the region to gain increasing market share and are consequently raising funding rounds to support their goals.

Report Scope

The report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of social commerce in United Arab Emirates. Below is a summary of key market segments:



United Arab Emirates Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators,

2019-2028

United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2019-2028

Clothing & Footwear

Beauty and Personal Care

Food & Grocery

Appliances and Electronics

Home Improvement

Others

United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment, 2019-2028

B2B

B2C

C2C

United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2019-2028

Mobile

Desktop

United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028

Domestic

Cross Border

United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028

Tier-1 Cities

Tier-2 Cities

Tier-3 Cities

United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2019-2028

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallet

Other Digital Payment

Cash

United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour,2021

By Age

By Income Level

By Gender

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/evsdun

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.